Highlights Newcastle United are looking to complete two deals in quickfire fashion after pinpointing the defence and right wing as key positions to strengthen.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe does not want to be left short of options ahead of the opening clash of the campaign against Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto is of interest amid ongoing doubts over Miguel Almiron's future at St James' Park.

Newcastle United have set their sights on making a minimum of two signings in the coming weeks as boss Eddie Howe is desperate to have more options ahead of welcoming Southampton to St James' Park on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies are in line for a restructure behind the scenes as co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are on course to walk away from the Tyneside giants a matter of days after Paul Mitchell was tasked with overseeing the recruitment drive thanks to being installed as the new sporting director.

Although Newcastle have recruited the likes of Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos since the transfer window reopened, they were forced to sanction departures in order to ensure they complied with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and Howe is seeking further fresh faces.

Magpies Determined to Land Defender and Winger

Neto, Madueke and Summerville are potential wide options

Newcastle are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of at least two new arrivals in order to give Howe a better depth chart to call upon for the fast-approaching campaign, according to GMS sources, and the hunt for a new defender and right-winger have been identified as crucial as they aim to strike deals during the early weeks of pre-season.

There is ongoing uncertainty over Miguel Almiron's future, with a Saudi Pro League outfit entering discussions over a potential summer swoop, and finding a possible replacement is on course to be one of the more intriguing storylines coming out of St James' Park ahead of the August 30 deadline.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle are seeking an exciting option that will give their frontline a new edge, leading to Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto being of interest, while Chelsea talent Noni Madueke and Leeds United playmaker Crysencio Summerville have also been linked as they have other irons in the fire.

Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Crysencio Summerville's statistics for the 2023/24 campaign Pedro Neto Noni Madueke Crysencio Summerville Appearances 24 34 49 Goals 3 8 21 Assists 11 3 10 Yellow cards 5 2 8 Sent off 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 12/07/2024

Although Neto is on the Magpies' radar, GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have edged ahead in the race for the Portugal international's signature thanks to Europa League action being on offer if he joins the north Londoners, while he would prefer to live in the capital instead of relocating to Tyneside.

Although there has been speculation over whether a new centre forward could be recruited, particularly as Newcastle looked at signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it is understood that Howe has pinpointed the wide areas as a more crucial position to strengthen ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found the back of the net six times and registered one assist over the course of 14 appearances against Newcastle United

Howe Keen for Kelly Not to be Only Backline Addition

Tyneside giants remain in market for fresh face

GMS sources have learned that Newcastle remain determined to bring in a second central defender despite acquiring Kelly following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract, with long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles heightening the need to be active during the remainder of the transfer window.

The Magpies missed out on bagging Tosin Adarabioyo as he decided to join Chelsea from west London rivals Fulham on a four-year contract, which came as a significant blow to Howe's plans, but they are refusing to rest on their laurels and are working to bring in an alternative target.

Although Newcastle have succeeded in keeping Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes out of their admirers' clutches, while Anthony Gordon is still on board despite his head being turned by Liverpool, GMS sources have been told that the plan has always been to sign two defenders while they have the opportunity.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt