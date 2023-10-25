Highlights Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is surveying his options before pouncing for a new midfielder during the winter transfer window.

The Magpies are preparing to hold negotiations over targets after coming to terms with being without Sandro Tonali for an extensive period.

Summer signing Tonali is in line to be banned for 10 months after admitting to breaching betting regulations.

Newcastle United are revisiting their shortlist of summer targets as they look to fill the gap left by Sandro Tonali's ban, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a January deal could be possible at St James' Park.

The Magpies are coming to terms with summer signing Tonali being in line to secure a 10-month ban after admitting to breaching betting regulations, with his legal team currently working on a plea bargain in Italy.

It comes as a major blow for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who parted with £55million in order to sign the defensive midfielder from Serie A giants AC Milan as he looked to take the Tyneside giants to the next level while competing in the Champions League.

Magpies set sights on Premier League quartet

Newcastle will consider reviving their interest in Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, according to i News, as Howe looks to react to Tonali's impending suspension by making a loan signing when the winter transfer window opens at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the England international is open to securing a mid-season move away from the reigning Premier League champions after being restricted to just 70 minutes of Premier League action this season, with him being keen to boost his chances of bagging a spot in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad.

Manchester City and Phillips are leaning towards agreeing to a January exit at this stage, with him planning to embark on a fresh challenge after struggling to break into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans following his £45million switch from Leeds United last year.

But Tonali's extended unavailability just a matter of months after penning a £120,000-per-week contract on Tyneside, which ranks him among Newcastle's highest earners, has led to Howe assessing further options in the transfer market.

Newcastle United's highest earners Bruno Guimaraes £160,000-per-week Sandro Tonali £120,000-per-week Alexander Isak £120,000-per-week Kieran Trippier £120,000-per-week Matt Targett £100,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

It is understood that Manchester United's Scott McTominay, Everton midfield enforcer Amadou Onana and Joao Palhinha, of Fulham, are also on Newcastle's radar as the Magpies are clearly aiming to source a replacement who already has bags of Premier League experience.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tonali's ban will result in the Magpies moving quickly to strengthen their options in the heart of their midfield when the transfer window reopens for business.

Jones understands that Newcastle are deliberating how to cover the loss of Tonali for the second half of the season, with movement expected in the January market.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Magpies snapped up the Italy international after putting together a lengthy list of targets, and Howe will return to those names due to some still being available.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There are some reports that I feel have taken this a little bit further than is reality. But, certainly, Newcastle are having to think about the situation because they don't want to be left short in the second half of the season. "The good thing for them is that they already had a shortlist of players that they were looking at in the summer because they were thinking of bringing in another midfielder on top of Tonali. "Obviously, even when he came along, it was a little bit of a surprise. Some of those players they were already looking at and on the list are still potentially available in January."

Howe considering move for £86m midfielder

Newcastle have set their sights on landing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, according to 90min, after joining Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in watching him in action ahead of potentially pouncing at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the Premier League quartet's scouts were in attendance for Spain under-21s' win over Scotland in September and the midfielder, who has made a stunning start to the season by racking up four goal contributions in just 758 minutes of La Liga action, has a £86million release clause written into his contract.

But Newcastle and Guerra's other suitors are facing an uphill battle to strike a deal with Valencia as their sporting director, Miguel Angel Corona, has insisted there are no plans to cash in despite a potential bidding war being in the offing.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season and become a key member of the Mestalla-based side's squad thanks to his performances during the opening stages of the campaign, having made just 11 appearances for Valencia's senior side prior to August, highlighting why they are keen to keep him out of his admirers' clutches.