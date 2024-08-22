Newcastle United are mulling over whether to offer Chelsea trio Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Axel Disasi an opportunity to revive their respective careers at St James' Park after falling down the pecking order in west London a matter of days before the transfer window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies were forced to cash in on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules earlier in the summer, with the duo departing for a combined fee of £65million, but head coach Eddie Howe is in the market for reinforcements as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

William Osula became Newcastle's latest recruit when he completed a switch worth an initial £10million from Sheffield United, but sporting director Paul Mitchell has been urged to continue attempting to oversee successful negotiations for further fresh faces after being tasked with leading the recruitment drive.

Howe Plotting to Profit from Rivals' Overhaul

Sterling and Madueke among names up for grabs before deadline

Newcastle are seriously considering taking advantage of Chelsea's squad overhaul as the closure of the transfer window looms, according to GMS sources, with Sterling, Madueke and Disasi on Howe's radar as he goes in search of acquisitions capable of spearheading his side to European qualification this season.

The trio are currently on long-term contracts which allow them to pocket a combined total of £455,000-per-week, but they have fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and head coach Enzo Maresca is looking to cash in as he continues making his mark after succeeding Mauricio Pochettino in the hot-seat.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle have been keen to land Sterling in the past and could pounce if it becomes clear that he is desperate to stay in the Premier League, while growing interest is being shown in fellow winger Madueke as they seek fresh attacking impetus in the final third of the pitch.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Noni Madueke Raheem Sterling Noni Madueke Shot-creating actions 4.16 3.99 Shots 2.55 2.29 Key passes 1.70 1.76 Shots on target 1.00 0.96 Goals 0.40 0.32 Assists 0.21 0.11 Statistics correct as of 22/08/2024

The Magpies have been desperate to reach an agreement for England international Marc Guehi, but they have been forced to assess alternative options due to current employers Crystal Palace holding firm and rejecting multiple bids during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Disasi is available and has worked his way onto Newcastle's shortlist, GMS sources have learned, resulting in Howe being open to pushing for the Frenchman's signature if his first-choice target proves to be out of reach as he is determined to bolster his squad with a new central defender before the deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Axel Disasi has made 31 Premier League appearances since joining Chelsea, with one of those outings coming when his current employers sealed a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in March

Tyneside Giants May Negotiate Cut-Price Deal

Blues will sell for less than price tag if more than one outcast exits

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea would be open to negotiating a cut-price deal if Newcastle take at least two players who have been deemed surplus to requirements off their hands, meaning the Premier League rivals could be set to enter lengthy discussions as they aim to make eleventh hour changes to their respective squads.

Sterling is among a group of up to 15 players currently training away from the Blues' first-team after Maresca has made it brutally clear that numerous big-names do not fit into his plans, while he has also been left without a squad number, highlighting that he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle have been given hope of signing Sterling as GMS recently revealed that the England international has accepted he must look for a new club, while Howe has been exploring a move for Disasi after deeming him a better fit than teammate Trevoh Chalobah, and Madueke is also in the Tyneside giants' sights.

