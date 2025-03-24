Newcastle United are contemplating whether to up the ante in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko after head coach Eddie Howe and members of the St James' Park recruitment department have prioritised bringing in a fresh attacking presence who will create more opportunities from the flanks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies ended their lengthy wait for silverware when they got their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy earlier this month and, with them in line to secure £20million when Lloyd Kelly's loan switch to Juventus becomes permanent at the end of the season, plans are being put in place to bolster the squad.

Miguel Almiron was also among the names to head through the exit door during the winter transfer window, thanks to completing a return to Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United for £8million, and there is determination to acquire a replacement when the next opportunity arises in the summer.

Magpies Consider Making Move for Bakayoko

Belgium international had lucrative price tag during winter window

Newcastle are showing interest in Bakayoko, according to GMS sources, after Howe reacted to adding silverware to the trophy cabinet by deciding to concentrate on bringing in a right-sided attacker and a new striker to provide Alexander Isak with fresh competition when Callum Wilson's contract expires in the coming months.

PSV Eindhoven's wide forward had a £42million price tag slapped on him during the final days of the winter transfer window, due to his current employers being desperate to avoid a situation where he departed as they prepared for the knockout phase of the Champions League, but the Magpies are among the sides circling for his signature.

GMS sources have been informed that Bakayoko is in the frame to be recruited by Newcastle, having seen him cause problems for defenders throughout the campaign, despite also having the likes of Chelsea's Noni Madueke on their radar as they assess their options ahead of diving into negotiations.

The Belgium international only has 12 months remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £12,000-per-week, leading to the Magpies having hope of being able to tempt PSV Eindhoven into cashing in, but they are likely to face stiff competition for an agreement if it becomes clear that he is on the market.

Howe is eager to upgrade his squad when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer as he wants to ensure that Newcastle are regularly fighting for honours and European qualification, GMS sources have learned, and Bakayoko has been pinpointed as a target who fits the bill.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Bakayoko has found the back of the net seven times in the Eredivisie this season, despite only having an expected goals ratio of 4.92

Howe Will Face Challenges in Bakayoko Push

Tyneside giants poised to continue contemplating potential bid

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle want to be proactive in the summer transfer window as it has been acknowledged behind the scenes that tasting glory in the Carabao Cup will have opened up new opportunities, but there remains an awareness that there will be challenges to overcome if they accelerate plans to move for Bakayoko.

The Magpies may be forced to play the waiting game as the 21-year-old, who has been described as 'lethal' thanks to his eye for a pass and constant threat in the final third of the pitch, has not publicly confirmed whether he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at the end of the season.

Newcastle will continue contemplating whether to lodge a formal bid for Bakayoko or eye a deal for an alternative target ahead of next season, GMS sources understand, but Howe has made it clear that he wants to provide the likes of Jacob Murphy with fresh competition for a regular starting berth on the right-hand side of the attack.

Related Newcastle Forward Anthony Gordon Withdraws From England Duty Due to Injury England have officially confirmed that Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

The Magpies also want to show ambition by keeping their key men on Tyneside heading into the 2025/26 campaign, and GMS sources recently revealed that plans have been made to submit a fresh contract offer which would see Isak come close to doubling his current salary if he signs on the dotted line.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/03/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox