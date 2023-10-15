Highlights Qualifying for the Champions League will boost Newcastle United's recruitment efforts.

The club's success in European competitions makes them an attractive destination for potential signings.

Newcastle is aiming to target players of a higher caliber, potentially including a £45m midfielder like Kalvin Phillips.

Newcastle United have invested significantly in their playing squad over the last few years, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some details on the profile of player they will be looking to target next, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Qualifying for the Champions League year on year will undoubtedly help with their recruitment.

In the summer transfer window, Newcastle opted to bring in a few players capable of coming straight into the starting XI and making an impact, whilst also signing young talent with a long-term plan. The likes of Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall haven't become regulars in Eddie Howe's side just yet, but they have vast potential and could go on to have long and successful careers at St James' Park.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Howe's side are now competing in the Champions League, which is undoubtedly going to make them more of an attractive prospect for potential signings. They've started superbly in Europe this season, securing a win and a draw in their opening two games. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the atmosphere produced on a European night could make players think twice when deciding which club to join, and that's only going to benefit Newcastle.

The North East club are proving they're not just there to make up the numbers.

Although the Magpies have brought in some fantastic players since the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund became owners of the club, they're yet to bring in a global superstar. The likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Alexander Isak have been smart additions, but they aren't players who are going to be starting every week for other top-level clubs competing in the Champions League, such as Manchester City or Arsenal.

Jones has suggested that although, of course, Newcastle are unlikely to be able to bring the likes of Kylian Mbappe to the club, they could be looking to target players of that next level. The journalist adds that making their mark in the Champions League, like they did at home to Paris Saint-Germain when they won by four goals to one, is going to help them level up in terms of reinforcements. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Suddenly, it'll be lingering in the back of your mind the next time that you are linked with a transfer to them. I'm not saying that Kylian Mbappe is going to want to join Newcastle at this stage, but even if it's not Mbappe, but players of that next level, it's going to help Newcastle there's no doubt about it. And at the end of this season, if they can finish up there again and they're making their mark in the Champions League, it's going to mean that they level up in terms of their signings."

£45m star could be next to arrive at St James' Park

If Newcastle are to go to the next level, then they need to add quality throughout every position, including players who might not even get into the starting XI. Tonali was brought to the club in the summer, but he's failed to pull up any trees so far, so we could see the North East club bring in another midfielder.

Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City for a fee of £45m, per BBC, has been linked with a move to St James' Park. It's understood that Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in signing the England international, alongside Everton, who is likely to leave the Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window.

Although the former Leeds United man has struggled during his time under Pep Guardiola, if Howe can get him back to playing at the level he was producing at Elland Road, it could be a shrewd bit of business.

What's next for Eddie Howe's side?

Newcastle will be hoping to find a little more consistency after the international break as they currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League. However, their run of games certainly won't be easy, and it's a hectic schedule that Howe's men will have to contend with.

In their next six fixtures, the Magpies have to face Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund twice, and Arsenal, alongside more favourable games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.