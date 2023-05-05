Newcastle United could strengthen in six positions in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are enjoying a sensational season, but further additions will be needed if they want to go to the next level.

Since Eddie Howe took over as Newcastle manager, the club have gone from strength to strength and now have an excellent chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Of course, significant spending has helped their cause, with only Chelsea having a higher net spend since Newcastle were taken over, according to Transfermarkt data (via Planet Football).

With playing in Europe comes a hectic fixture schedule, so investing in increased squad depth will be necessary to be able to continue competing at the highest level.

Howe recently revealed how Newcastle wouldn't completely overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window.

He said: "An overhaul of the squad is very difficult to do anyway, it’s almost impossible in this day and age with the prices of players. We’re not going to have an unlimited budget, we’re going to have to be very smart with what we do."

An overhauling of the squad certainly isn't needed, but there's no doubt they need to bring in more numbers in certain positions.

However, Downie has revealed that it could still be a hectic transfer window for the North East club.

What has Downie said about Newcastle?

Downie has suggested that Newcastle could strengthen in as many as six positions in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think you're looking at left-back, holding midfielder, centre-back, maybe another midfielder, another eight, because you need competition for places, their light in midfield. Then, probably two forwards, maybe a winger and a forward."

Who could Newcastle look to target in the summer?

A report from iNews has claimed that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison could be a priority target for the Magpies in the summer window.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have reported that Manchester United's Scott McTominay is an option for Newcastle, with the Scotland international having a good chance of leaving the club.

Journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Barcelona winger Raphinha is an 'ambitious' target for the club, but you'd imagine that could be a difficult one.

With a big transfer budget likely, it wouldn't be a surprise if Newcastle do strengthen with the possibility of European football almost guaranteed.