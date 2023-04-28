Newcastle United could be pressured into bringing in a 'big-name manager' at St James' Park, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a fantastic season for the Magpies, but there's no denying that some of the biggest clubs in the league have under performed.

Not only did Eddie Howe's side reach the final of the Carabao Cup, they have an excellent chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

Newcastle have been backed heavily in the transfer market, which has undoubtedly helped their cause, spending £280m over the last two seasons, according to Transfermarkt.

Howe has spoken about Newcastle's summer transfer window plans, revealing that they aren't planning on completely overhauling the squad if they qualify for Europe.

He said: "An overhaul of the squad is very difficult to do anyway, it’s almost impossible in this day and age with the prices of players. We’re not going to have an unlimited budget, we’re going to have to be very smart with what we do."

There's no doubt Howe has done an impressive job since taking over at St James' Park, but his lack of experience of managing sides in Europe could be a concern.

What has Crook said about Newcastle?

Crook has suggested that the board at Newcastle may feel under pressure to bring in a big-name manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The question is, if they find themselves in sort of sixth or seventh next season, when other teams who've underperformed this year improve, the success they've had this year will almost put extra pressure on Eddie Howe and extra pressure on the owners to go and get a big-name manager.

"So, it's going to be interesting to see how that pans out."

