Newcastle United have been left stunned as their hopes of luring Marc Guehi to St James' Park have suffered a fresh blow thanks to Crystal Palace rejecting a fourth bid a matter of hours before the new Premier League campaign gets underway, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was forced to cash in on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh earlier in the summer, with the duo departing for a combined total of £65million to alleviate fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, the Tyneside giants are still in the market for reinforcements.

William Osula became Newcastle's latest recruit when he completed a switch worth an initial £10million from Sheffield United last week, with sporting director Paul Mitchell leading the recruitment drive, but further business is on course to be conducted before the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Magpies Astonished as Guehi Bid Snubbed

Tyneside giants were confident of reaching agreement for defender

Newcastle have been left astonished after their latest proposal for Guehi has been snubbed by Crystal Palace, according to GMS sources, resulting in them being forced to return to the drawing board and consider making a fifth bid a matter of hours before getting the new season underway with a clash against Southampton.

The Magpies had been confident of reaching an agreement for the central defender when they launched an improved offer worth up to £65million, including add-ons, but their top flight counterparts are continuing to hold firm and have insisted that they are still unwilling to do business at that price point.

GMS sources have been informed that Guehi is eager to embark on a fresh challenge at St James' Park, while Newcastle are adamant that his arrival would boost their chances of sealing Champions League qualification in the new campaign despite being without the likes of Sven Botman for a number of months through injury.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Sven Botman Marc Guehi Sven Botman Pass completion percentage 86.4 88.0 Percentage of aerial duels won 54.5 65.7 Clearances 3.68 3.74 Tackles 1.21 1.16 Blocks 1.06 1.28 Interceptions 0.98 0.86 Statistics correct as of 16/08/2024

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed that it would take 'superstar money' to tempt the south Londoners into selling the 24-year-old England international a matter of weeks after shining at Euro 2024, but the Magpies were optimistic that their latest proposal would be accepted as it met his initial price tag.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Newcastle have remained in active negotiations with their domestic rivals over a deal for Guehi, despite having several offers rebuffed, and they had a strong belief their determination to reach an agreement would pay off during the early stages of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has failed to win any of his six matches against Crystal Palace, suffering three defeats and registering as many draws along the way

Crystal Palace Have Sent Warning Over Guehi

South Londoners unwilling to sell in final week of transfer window

Newcastle have to make a quick decision on whether to return to the negotiating table as GMS sources have been told that Crystal Palace have warned that they will not entertain sanctioning Guehi's Selhurst Park departure during the final week of the transfer window as they are refusing to be left with little time to recruit a replacement.

The Eagles have been preparing for Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner's first full season at the helm, having succeeded Roy Hodgson during the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign, and they have been keen to avoid their squad being decimated after also selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich for £50million.

Although Newcastle sensed an opportunity to sign Guehi after he entered the final two years of his £50,000-per-week contract, GMS sources have learned that the Tyneside heavyweights are contemplating whether to persist with their pursuit as Howe is desperate to have him among his options.

It is understood that the Magpies' hierarchy set aside a budget of approximately £100million to secure a centre-back and fresh forward option during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, but they are being left frustrated in their efforts to secure late additions to their squad.

