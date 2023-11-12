Highlights Newcastle United have identified Ruben Neves as a target as they look to recover from the blow of Sandro Tonali being handed a long-term ban.

The Al-Hilal defensive midfielder is interested in making a quickfire return to the Premier League in January.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Newcastle are facing difficulties in their attempts to land Neves.

Newcastle United have been boosted in their pursuit of Ruben Neves as the Al-Hilal man is 'open to the move', but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that a January switch to St James' Park may not be simple for a key reason.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe's winter transfer window plans have altered after Sandro Tonali has been forced onto the sidelines for 10 months due to breaching betting regulations, meaning he will be unable to feature until the early stages of next season.

It has resulted in Newcastle being expected to seek reinforcements despite also spending more than £130million during the summer as they looked to make an impact upon the club's long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Neves on Howe's radar as Tonali replacement

Newcastle have set their sights on landing Neves at the turn of the year, according to The Sun, after Tonali's suspension has led to Howe scouring the market for a potential replacement ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The report suggests the Magpies are exploring a loan move for the defensive midfielder, who only left the Premier League in a £47million deal a matter of months ago, and their hopes of striking a deal have been boosted by Al-Hilal also being owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth has confirmed that there are no barriers stopping Newcastle from signing players who are currently on the books of other outfits boasting the same owners, but that could be set to change in the coming days.

That is because Premier League sides will hold a vote on whether to fast-track a temporary ban on loan moves between associated clubs at the next shareholders' meeting later this month, which would scupper the Tyneside giants' hopes of acquiring Neves.

Ruben Neves' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Wolverhampton Wanderers 253 30 13 63 1 Porto 93 4 3 13 0 Al-Hilal 17 2 1 5 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 10, 2023

Newcastle are not solely focused on signing the Portugal international as respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe has worked his way onto Howe's radar, but the Al-Hilal man would head to St James' Park with plenty of experience in the English top flight.

Neves found the back of the net 21 times and registered a further nine assists for his teammates over the course of 177 Premier League appearances in a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt, leading to him securing a lucrative contract in the Middle East.

It is understood that the 26-year-old penned a deal worth close to £290,000-per-week when he opted to leave Molineux for Al-Hilal in the big-spending Saudi Pro League during the summer.

Although Jacobs understands that Neves is interested in sealing a quickfire return to the Premier League by linking up with Newcastle in the winter window, he knows that reaching an agreement will not be plain sailing even if the temporary ban on loan moves between associated clubs is not ratified.

The reputable journalist is aware that Al-Hilal do not want to sanction the former Porto man's departure despite also being owned by PIF, while Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has no control over the situation.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Tonali's absence will make Newcastle more likely to move in January, and especially so if they can still get out of their Champions League group. It is harder now they've lost away at Borussia Dortmund, but it's still very tight. "A loan move makes a lot of sense because you know that Tonali is coming back. Neves is one possibility and the player is open to the move, but it's not a given because Al-Hilal and the Saudi deal-makers are not. "That's the irony in all of this because the Saudi deal-makers, in the context of Al-Hilal, are the same company that own Newcastle. But that just shows you how big PIF are because the personnel at Al-Hilal and involved in the Ruben Neves deal are not, for example, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is the chairman of Newcastle and also PIF. "Don't assume that there will be unity within PIF on this. Newcastle may want Neves, and it may feel like they can just go and get him because they're PIF-owned and Al-Hilal are PIF-controlled."

Newcastle facing battle to land Kelly

Newcastle have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Lloyd Kelly as Bournemouth are unwilling to entertain selling the central defender in January, according to TEAMtalk, despite widespread interest ahead of the winter window.

The report suggests Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have also joined the Magpies in deliberating over whether to test the Cherries' resolve for the former England under-21 international, who has been on the south coast club's books since sealing a £13million move from Championship outfit Bristol City in 2019.

Tottenham are expected to reignite their attempts to acquire Kelly after they also identified him as a target during the summer, particularly after Micky van de Ven has been forced onto the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal are also in the mix to land the 25-year-old in the coming months as boss Mikel Arteta looks to go one step further in the race for the Premier League title this term.

Kelly is due to enter the final six months of his £30,000-per-week contract in the new year, meaning the winter window will be Bournemouth's final opportunity to cash in unless they are able to convince him to pen fresh terms.