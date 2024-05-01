Highlights Newcastle United are set to complete the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tosin is set to earn £6m per year at St James' Park, with the Magpies securing him on a free transfer.

Tottenham and Manchester United were also linked, but it appears Newcastle have won the race.

Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Tosin available on a free later this year, the English centre-back is likely to attract interest from a host of clubs. The towering defender has enjoyed an impressive season with the Cottagers, and it appears that the Magpies have wasted no time in racing ahead to secure his signature.

Understandably, Newcastle will be desperate to complete a deal as quickly as possible. A host of other clubs have been credited with an interest in Tosin, and he could be one of the smartest pick-ups for sides in the Premier League due to the lack of a transfer fee.

Newcastle Closing in on Tosin

The defender will earn £6m a year

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Newcastle are set to secure the signing of Tosin on a free transfer in a lucrative deal. The report claims that Tosin will earn around £6m a year, which works out at £115,000-a-week. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been linked with the Fulham star, but it appears the Magpies have now won the race.

Eddie Howe has previously admitted that financial fair play regulations have slowed down Newcastle's progress, and it could take them a few years to get where they want to be. As a result, securing the signature of a player like Tosin for nothing will be hugely beneficial.

The Magpies have had plenty of injuries at the back this season, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles currently on the treatment table after undergoing surgery. As a result, there's no guarantee they are fit enough for the new season. Adding another defender to their squad could be a smart move, especially someone of Tosin's quality.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tosin Adarabioyo has won 2.9 aerial duels per game in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals.

Newcastle Beat Competition to Tosin's Signature

Multiple clubs were keen on Tosin

According to reports, it's not only Newcastle who are showing an interest in the Fulham centre-back. It's understood that Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham United, AC Milan, Monaco, and other sides in Italy were also considering a move. With the 26-year-old an established player available for nothing, it's no surprise that multiple sides were monitoring the defender.

If the reports of Newcastle stealing a march are to be believed, then it's an impressive coup from the Magpies. Howe and his recruitment team have strengthened the depth and quality in their defence without paying a transfer fee, and Tosin is a player in his prime with plenty of life left in the legs.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored