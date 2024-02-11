Highlights Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is being courted by reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer.

Kieran Trippier was the subject of three rejected bids from Bayern Munich last month, while Callum Wilson was put on the market by the Magpies.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Trippier and Wilson could be among the key men to leave St James' Park ahead of next season.

Newcastle United are 'going to sell players' when the summer window opens for business, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are more likely to head through the St James' Park exit door than Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Magpies chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that the Tyneside giants may need to offload some of their key men in order to ensure they do not breach the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, leading to question marks over the future of some of the highest earners in head coach Eddie Howe's squad.

Although Newcastle completed the acquisition of Manchester City youngster Alfie Harrison in the final hours of the winter window last week, in a deal worth up to £3.5million, they were unable to splash the cash during the early stages of 2024 as fears of being penalised for previous spending increase.

PSG poised to make summer move for Guimaraes

Paris Saint-Germain are confident of being able to lure Guimaraes away from Newcastle in the summer, according to the Mirror, and they have upped the ante in their pursuit by holding discussions with his advisors ahead of heading to the negotiating table in the coming months.

The report suggests that the Ligue 1 table-toppers could take advantage of a £100million release clause as they look to steal a march on fellow suitors Real Madrid, but the Brazil international - who has been a key figure in Howe's plans and went into the weekend having made 33 appearances this season - has not been agitating for a move.

Although Guimaraes has handed Newcastle a boost by insisting that he is fully focused on ending the club's lengthy trophy drought, he is the Tyneside outfit's highest earner and Eales' admission that funds need to be secured has resulted in PSG discovering a potential opportunity to pounce.

Newcastle United's highest earners Bruno Guimaraes £160,000-per-week Kieran Trippier £120,000-per-week Alexander Isak £120,000-per-week Matt Targett £100,000-per-week Sven Botman £90,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 7/2/2024

But the midfielder is not the only fan favourite to have been linked with a fresh challenge as Trippier was the subject of sustained interest from Bayern Munich last month, only for the German heavyweights to pull out of the running for his signature due to failing with three bids worth up to £13million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 33-year-old had given the reigning Bundesliga champions the green light to head to the negotiating table after being tempted by the prospect of moving to the Allianz Arena, meaning he could be keen on completing the switch if they return for further talks in the summer.

It is understood that the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United were put on red alert when it emerged that Newcastle were willing to sell Wilson for £18million in the final week of the winter window, but he ended up remaining among Howe's options at St James' Park.

Atletico Madrid were also keen to land the England international, who entered the final 18 months of his £46,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, but the La Liga giants failed with a loan offer and turned their attentions elsewhere as they aimed to bolster their attack.

Dean Jones - Howe is preparing to oversee summer rebuild at Newcastle

Although Jones understands that Newcastle are preparing to sanction departures as they look to balance the books, he believes that Trippier and Wilson are more likely to be offloaded than Guimaraes and Isak when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

The respected journalist is confident that the Magpies would find it easier to secure upgrades on Trippier and Wilson than Guimaraes and Isak, while it is important that the Public Investment Fund opt against forcing Howe into selling his best assets if they want to become regular competitors in the Champions League.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They're going to sell players. I'm just not sure that they will offload anyone like Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak. I still think, if you're looking at a senior player that will leave, it will be someone more like Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson. "Those types of players can be moved on and upgraded, but I don't think that would be the plan with a player like Guimaraes or Isak because finding an upgrade on those players is very difficult. "While Newcastle need to balance the books, the best way to do that is not to start selling your best assets. They need to find other ways around that. "I think we will look at a rebuild of sorts in the summer for Newcastle, but I really don't expect it to be those types of players that find themselves being moved on."

Magpies looking to win race for Onana

Newcastle are keen to acquire Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer, according to Football Insider, and their desperation to win the race for his signature has led to an extensive scouting dossier being compiled ahead of testing their Premier League rivals' resolve.

The report suggests that the Belgium international - who has been on the Toffees' books since sealing a £33million switch from Lille in August 2022 - is being viewed as an upgrade on some of the Magpies' current options, and they have remained patient after it became clear that his current employers were unwilling to sanction his exit during the winter window.

But it is understood that Arsenal are mulling over whether to rival Newcastle for Onana's services as he is being monitored by boss Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team ahead of potentially lodging a formal offer as they continue reshaping their midfield.

Related Miguel Almiron 'won't be at Newcastle next season' after move collapsed Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is expected to leave St James' Park in the summer

Italian reporter Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old is being courted by numerous clubs across Europe, further emphasising that the Tyneside giants are facing stiff competition, while matters could be complicated thanks to Everton being in a strong negotiating position.

That is because Onana's £100,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, meaning chief Sean Dyche was able to remain resolute during the final stages of the winter window and the Toffees' stance may not change in the coming months.