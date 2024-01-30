Highlights Newcastle United duo Miguel Almiron or Jamaal Lascelles could leave St. James' Park at the end of the 2024 winter transfer window as the club look to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

Newcastle United could find out on “Tuesday or Wednesday” which player will leave St. James’ Park at the end of the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively suggests to GIVEMESPORT that Miguel Almiron or Jamaal Lascelles could be on the chopping block.

The Magpies have endured a difficult 2023/24 season, with Eddie Howe’s squad succumbing to an injury and suspension crisis since the autumn months of the campaign.

Newcastle are also reluctant to splash in the cash during the winter transfer window due to their need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Several of the Tyneside outfit’s top players could be available on the market as the North East outfit desperately try to generate funds over the remaining days of the window.

Newcastle’s financial struggle as Almiron and Lascelles consider departures

Since 2019, Newcastle have spent around £515m on transfers, putting them in one of the weakest positions across Europe regarding their compliance with Financial Fair Play. The Magpies have bolstered their squad with exceptional signings such as striker Alexander Isak, midfielder Sandro Tonali and centre-back Sven Botman.

However, given Newcastle’s recently-found wealth following the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s takeover of the St. James’ Park outfit in 2021, the club haven’t been able to generate the income that their peers such as Manchester City and Chelsea have.

Therefore, to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle must trim their squad and clear their wage bill whilst trying to negotiate hefty transfer fees that will bolster their standing when the following calculation dates come around. During the 2023 summer transfer window, Newcastle spent around £130m on welcoming five fresh faces to the club whilst raking in just £38m in player sales, the majority of which came in their deal to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli.

Newcastle's focus this month has been selling players. The club have been unable to make first-team signings during the 2024 winter transfer window. However, reports claim that Almiron’s prospective move to Al-Shabab has collapsed after the Saudi Arabian side failed to meet the terms of a deal for the South American.

The Tyneside outfit value the 29-year-old at £30m and rejected an initial offer of £17m. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT (24th January) that Al-Shabab were confident of completing a deal to sign Almiron but seemed unable to finalise a move for the Paraguay international.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th January) that Newcastle could make Lascelles ‘available’ for a late winter window exit. The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Turkish giants Besiktas throughout January, but that move has yet to materialise.

Jamaal Lascelles - stats vs centre-backs across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.06 68 Passes attempted 57.57 55 Pass completion 85.8% 54 Touches (attacking penalty area) 1.79 96 Progressive passes recieved 0.34 62 Aerial duels won 3.64 95 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Newcastle haven’t received a suitable proposal yet

Romano has claimed that Newcastle still haven’t received a proposal at the right level to consider selling any of their stars. However, the Italian journalist predicts that we could find out who is set to leave St. James’ Park on Tuesday or Wednesday (30th/31st January). Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“We have to see if it matches Newcastle's ideas regarding the asking price for their players. We have little stories on Almiron, Lascelles, and many other players. But at the moment, we still have nothing at the right proposal level on the table for Newcastle. So, I think it will be probably Tuesday or Wednesday when we understand which player could leave the club in the final days.”

Newcastle’s quiet transfer window could descend into a frantic rush to push through the sale of one of their key stars in the remaining days of the 2024 winter market. The Magpies have been reluctant to spend this month, and they could hold off until the summer to boost Howe’s squad.

However, according to The Athletic, Newcastle have approached Aston Villa for the services of midfielder Jacob Ramsey. The report claims a move is unlikely unless Howe’s side can sanction a significant sale before the transfer window deadline on 1st February. Ramsey would be an exciting signing for Newcastle. The 22-year-old has impressed following his breakthrough into the Aston Villa side over the previous three seasons.

Meanwhile, The Evening Standard reports that Newcastle may be willing to sell striker Callum Wilson for as little as £18m. The centre-forward often plays second-fiddle to Isak and could be considered a valuable source of income for the Tyneside outfit, who hope to clear the wage bill and generate funds over the next few days.