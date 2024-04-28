Highlights Newcastle United have agreed to entertain bids which fall short of Bruno Guimaraes' release clause after holding discussions with the Brazilian.

The Magpies will be left powerless if the defensive midfielder's suitors put £100million on the table during a pre-determined time period.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are aware of Guimaraes' situation on Tyneside.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has reached a 'verbal agreement' which could see him leave St James' Park for a lower figure than the release clause written into his contract, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that it has resulted in suitors being put on red alert.

Although the Brazil international has become one of the first names on the team sheet since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is being forced to come to terms with the possibility of a departure being on the cards when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Chief executive Darren Eales has already conceded that Newcastle may have no option but to cash in on some of their prised assets due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and a host of clubs are queuing up to land Guimaraes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Admirers Will Have to be Quick to Trigger Guimaraes' Release Clause

Admirers will only have the opportunity to take advantage of Guimaraes' £100million release clause for a brief period, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as it becomes active during the last week of May and expires at the beginning of the final week of June to give Newcastle adequate time to source a replacement if he heads through the exit door.

The Italian journalist suggests that the Magpies would have total control of potential negotiations if suitors make a move during the latter stages of the summer window for the defensive midfielder, who has only missed one fixture this season, and statistics highlight that his departure would come as a major blow to the Tyneside giants.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Sean Longstaff Bruno Guimaraes Sean Longstaff Pass completion percentage 84.6 79.9 Percentage of dribblers tackled 47.6 37.5 Tackles 2.30 1.84 Key passes 1.63 0.65 Blocks 1.53 1.42 Assists 0.19 0.08 Statistics correct as of 26/04/2024

Although the release clause is in place, Arsenal and Manchester City have been made aware that Newcastle are open to offers in excess of £80million for Guimaraes, while reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs looking to lure him away from the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the 26-year-old is firmly on Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola's radar as the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach is scouring the market for midfield reinforcements ahead of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva's potential exits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has registered three or more key passes in eight Premier League outings this season, with his highest tally of five coming in Newcastle United's home wins over Fulham and Burnley

Ben Jacobs - Public Investment Fund Will Allow Guimaraes to Leave for Right Fee

Jacobs understands that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who led a £305million takeover of Newcastle in October 2021, will accept an offer which falls below the release clause written into Guimaraes' contract if they believe it is a suitable fee and there is a structure to the terms which meet their demands.

Although the respected journalist is aware that the South American has no interest in pushing for a fresh challenge away from Tyneside, having settled in his current surroundings, Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Manchester City, along with Champions League semi-finalists PSG, have noticed a potential opportunity to pounce for his services.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Bruno Guimaraes is very respectful of Newcastle and is very happy at the club, so I wouldn't expect him to be forcing anything through. "But the release clause is there and, if triggered, it is up to the player. Ultimately, Newcastle know that and have to, to some extent, prepare for that because the mechanism for an exit is easier than in the case of Alexander Isak. "It is believed that there is a verbal agreement that they will listen to offers lower than that release clause under the right circumstances and structure. Arsenal are aware of this with Guimaraes, as are Manchester City and PSG."

