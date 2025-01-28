Newcastle United are desperate for Tyler Dibling to stop short of rushing into a mid-season move to Tottenham Hotspur as it will open the door for the Southampton star to eventually complete a switch to St James' Park at the end of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Miguel Almiron is on the verge of sealing a £9.5million return to Atlanta United after the Paraguayan travelled to the United States to undergo a medical having already agreed personal terms with the Major League Soccer outfit, meaning Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is at risk of being left short of wide options unless he secures a replacement.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell is playing a crucial role in Newcastle's recruitment drive and, having succeeded in fending off Alexander Isak suitors by insisting it would take more than £150million to acquire his services, the Tyneside giants are keeping tabs on several targets as the February 3 transfer deadline edges closer.

Magpies and Spurs Monitor Dibling's Situation

Southampton teenager wanted on Tyneside and in north London

Newcastle are hoping that Dibling will take his time to choose a new club ahead of potentially leaving Southampton, according to GMS sources, as Howe and recruitment staff at St James' Park are eager to beat Premier League rivals Tottenham to his signature in the coming months.

Spurs have an opportunity to win the race for the 18-year-old winger as the Magpies are not in a position to meet his price tag, which stands at £55million after being among his current employers' best performers as they attempt to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship, but there are doubts over whether he will agitate for a winter switch.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle have a genuine interest in Dibling, with Howe being confident that he is capable of getting the best out of him after becoming a significant admirer thanks to his displays this season, but there are fears that Tottenham are preparing to up the ante ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Southampton are in a strong negotiating position as the England under-21 international still has two-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £5,000-per-week, while their precarious position in the Premier League's drop zone has resulted in a desperation to fend off potential advances from Tyneside and north London.

Newcastle are pushing for European qualification and are optimistic that their ambition will be enough to convince Dibling to refrain from joining Tottenham in the coming days, GMS sources have learned, but he is also being monitored by the likes of Manchester United and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has boasted 81 per cent pass accuracy in the Premier League this season

Cherki Pinpointed as Another Possible Recruit

Lyon's financial situation could lead to opportunity to pounce

Dibling is not the only man being targeted by Newcastle and Tottenham as GMS sources have been told that both sides have Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki on their radar as a potential acquisition as they go in search of securing fresh attacking impetus for the remainder of the campaign.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been attempting to recoup significant sums during the winter transfer window as their financial mismanagement has resulted in being provisionally relegated to France's second tier, leading to the Magpies and Spurs being tempted to offer the 21-year-old a route out of his current surroundings.

Newcastle sporting director Mitchell is believed to have some degree of interest despite concerns over whether Cherki is the right fit for the squad and Howe not being particularly keen on pouncing, GMS sources understand, while he is gaining admiring glances from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being touted around the Premier League.

The Magpies' biggest task in the coming months could prove to be holding onto Isak as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal still have the Sweden international as their dream signing even though he will not be on the move in the final days of the winter window.

