Newcastle United will still hold out for more than £100million for Alexander Isak if they fail to secure Champions League qualification and are determined to convince the St James' Park fan favourite to end speculation over his future by signing a new contract, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies sanctioned the departure of Lloyd Kelly in the final hours of the winter transfer window, with the central defender joining Juventus on an initial loan deal which includes a £20million obligation to become permanent, but head coach Eddie Howe is desperate to avoid a situation where his first-choice marksman heads through the exit door in the summer.

Although William Osula has provided the tactician with another attacking option this season, thanks to completing a £15million switch from Sheffield United in August, Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle are eager to hold onto Isak instead of listening to cut-price offers in the coming months.

Magpies Not Preparing to Drop Isak Demands

Speculation involving Tyneside giants' stance on striker has grown

Newcastle will not entertain bids which fall short of £100million for Isak in the summer, according to GMS sources, and their stance is not on course to change regardless of whether they succeed in booking their return to the Champions League by finishing the campaign in the Premier League's top four.

Magpies supporters have been left fearing that the Sweden international could be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge away from Tyneside for a bargain fee after there were suggestions from Spain that his current employers would be prepared to listen to offers in the region of £83million if they miss out on Europe's elite club competition.

But GMS sources have been informed that is wide of the mark as Newcastle value Isak at more than £100million and - with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona showing interest thanks to his prolific form this season - will refrain from considering dropping their demands even if they do not bag a place in the Champions League.

The Tyneside giants slapped a £150million price tag on the 25-year-old in an attempt to deter suitors from attempting to lure him away from St James' Park ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut earlier this month, and it paid off as he has remained among Howe's options for the remainder of the campaign.

Newcastle's preference is to keep Isak on their books instead of cashing in, GMS sources have learned, but that has not stopped domestic counterparts Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool - along with La Liga title-chasers Barcelona - keeping tabs on his situation ahead of potentially testing his current employers' resolve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has been averaging a goal every 111 minutes in the Premier League this season

Howe Desperate for Isak to Pen New Contract

Plans made to tempt 25-year-old into signing on dotted line

GMS sources have been told that Howe is extremely keen to make sure Isak does not head onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens for business, leading to there being hope that he will be convinced to agree fresh terms ahead of the campaign reaching its climax in May.

The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the frontman still having just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, but there is an awareness behind the scenes that tempting him into signing on the dotted line would result in admirers turning their attentions towards alternative targets.

Newcastle fully intend to have Isak on an improved deal before interested parties have the opportunity to enter discussions over a potential move, GMS sources understand, with Howe adamant that the hierarchy need to persuade him to put pen-to-paper if they want to challenge for regular silverware.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Bournemouth chief is putting pressure on the Magpies' key decision-makers to tie the centre forward down to fresh terms and snub advances from the likes of Arsenal in the summer as there are fears his departure could derail future plans.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/02/2025