Highlights Newcastle United will consider sanctioning Miguel Almiron's departure if a suitable proposal is tabled during the summer transfer window.

Al-Shabab were left frustrated as they failed to seal the winger's arrival despite a verbal agreement being reached with the Magpies in January.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs is expecting Almiron to be the subject of widespread interest ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle United are open to selling Miguel Almiron 'if the right offer comes in' during the summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that there is ongoing doubt over whether the Paraguay international would be interested in swapping St James' Park for the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Magpies chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that head coach Eddie Howe may be forced to offload a number of key men when the transfer window reopens as the Tyneside giants are in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, which has led to rival clubs keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Newcastle are also at serious risk of missing out on European qualification, despite featuring in the Champions League for the first time since the 2002/03 season before they were eliminated during the group stage earlier this term, which would result in them failing to secure further funds.

Al-Shabab Forced to Contend with Almiron Frustrations

Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Shabab were unable to get a deal over the line for Almiron during the final stages of the winter transfer window, according to The Guardian, despite Newcastle being willing to sanction his exit if their £30million price tag was met ahead of the deadline.

The report suggests that the Middle Eastern outfit held lengthy discussions with the Premier League side after having an initial £17million bid rejected for the winger, who became the Magpies' club-record arrival when he sealed a £21million move from Major League Soccer franchise Atlanta United five years ago, but they could not rubber-stamp the switch.

Although Almiron remaining at St James' Park was music to Howe's ears as the former Bournemouth chief had gone public in admitting that he wanted to keep him on board for the remainder of the season, statistics highlight that he has struggled to reach the same standards as last term.

Miguel Almiron's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Shots 1.96 2.49 Shots on target 0.54 0.72 Expected goals 0.22 0.29 Goals 0.15 0.40 Assists 0.05 0.07 Statistics correct as of 19/03/2024

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Almiron snubbed the opportunity to join Al-Shabab despite his admirers reaching a verbal agreement following club-to-club negotiations with Newcastle, resulting in a formal offer not being tabled as it was clear that a lucrative contract would not be enough to turn his head.

The South American's decision came as a significant blow to the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium-based side as they were forced to admit defeat in their pursuit after holding talks with his current employers for seven days, while they were left with little time to formulate a plan for an alternative target.

Al-Shabab felt they had discovered a potential opportunity to pounce in the wake of Eales' admission that Newcastle are at risk of failing to comply with spending rules as Almiron is due to enter the final two years of his £60,000-per-week contract in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miguel Almiron has made two or more key passes in six Premier League fixtures this season, but he only grabbed an assist on one of those occasions

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle Expecting Almiron Interest from Various Clubs in Summer

Jacobs understands that Newcastle are prepared to cash in on Almiron when the transfer window reopens, having reached a verbal agreement with Al-Shabab for close to £26million a matter of months ago, but it is not clear whether a move to Saudi Arabia appeals to the 30-year-old at this stage of his career.

Although that could complicate matters for the six-time Saudi Pro League champions, further interest from other countries is expected as the Magpies' decision to hold lengthy discussions during the early stages of 2024 highlighted that Almiron - who has been described as 'unique' by Howe - could be put on the market with the Public Investment Fund's approval.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"They will entertain the sale of Miguel Almiron. I mentioned in January that Al-Shabab had a verbal agreement with Newcastle for around €30million. "As is sometimes the slightly atypical Saudi approach, they went to the club first. You would expect that because, even though Al- Shabab are not a PIF-controlled club, it was a lot easier for them to go to PIF first and thrash out the basics of an agreement. "They then went to the player's side and Almiron didn't want to move at that point. Had he done so, Newcastle would have wrapped that one up in January. "I would expect more interest in Miguel Almiron from Saudi Arabia and other countries as well because it's still not clear whether the player would move to Saudi Arabia. But if the right offer comes in for Miguel Almiron, Newcastle will sell him."

Magpies Will Contemplate Selling Guimaraes

Newcastle will consider selling Bruno Guimaraes in a bid to boost their chances of embarking on a summer spending spree, according to Football Insider, and it has led to a host of Premier League and overseas sides circling ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The report suggests that the Brazil international's £100million release clause has resulted in him being high on the list of potential outgoings, despite him being one of the first names on the team sheet and making 40 appearances this season, catching the attention of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It is understood that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain sent scouts to watch Guimaraes in action as Newcastle's FA Cup run came to an end at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, while he has become increasingly frustrated during an underwhelming campaign for his current employers.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the defensive midfielder's head could be turned if one of his suitors match his ambition and the Magpies fail to bag European qualification, while reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG have emerged as the favourites to win the race for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored