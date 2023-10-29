Highlights Newcastle United will have to find a replacement for Sandro Tonali in the January transfer window due to his 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Aside from replacing Tonali, Newcastle might also target a centre-back and potentially a forward during the transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Potential replacements for Tonali include Everton's Amadou Onana and Manchester United's Scott McTominay, although the latter remains part of his current club's plans. Fulham's Joao Palhinha is considered an unrealistic option due to the expected high fee.

Newcastle United will have to find a replacement for Sandro Tonali during the January transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on two other positions they could look to strengthen.

The Magpies have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, holding their own in the Champions League whilst also dealing with a tricky run of fixtures domestically. However, to avoid being left behind by their rivals, the North East club might want to bring in further reinforcements, especially after the latest Tonali news.

It's a tricky situation for Eddie Howe ahead of the January transfer window

Newcastle looked to add bodies during the summer transfer window ahead of their return to European football. Eddie Howe's men finished in third place last season, meaning Champions League football was around the corner. Not only did they need to add quality to their squad, but they were forced to add depth to help deal with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in multiple competitions.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Tonali was Newcastle's biggest investment during the summer, but they will now have to deal without him for the rest of the campaign at least. Per Sky Sports, the Italian midfielder has been banned for 10 months after breaching betting rules. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle now have a shortlist of potential replacements for Tonali, who Newcastle will now have to replace just a few months after he joined the club.

Of course, the former AC Milan man is still a Newcastle player and can return to action in 2024 at some point, but he's played a key role since his arrival at St James' Park, so they could be left short in the middle if they don't bring in a new addition. Unfortunately for Howe and his recruitment team, their January transfer plans may have been scuppered. It's unlikely that they would have been in the market for a new midfielder and were able to focus on other positions when the winter window opens for business, but their attention must now turn to adding another body in the middle of the park.

Tonali is, of course, the obvious player that Newcastle need to replace, but they may want to bring in reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. Howe's side are now competing at the top of the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool, who are always improving and spending significantly to strengthen their squads.

Jones has suggested that although the priority for Newcastle will be to bring in a replacement for Tonali, the next position that they are likely to target is a centre-back. The journalist adds, however, that there is also a small chance that the Magies will bring in another forward during the January transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't expect massive additions to this Newcastle squad in the second half of the season. Speaking to a couple of people who are closer to the situation at Newcastle, it sounds like a centre-back will be the most likely addition to come in if they were to look down that route. There's a small, small chance of a forward coming in as well. Yeah, the priority would be to replace Sandro Tonali and then let's see what they can do."

The Magpies have a list of targets

The Athletic have ran a story after it had emerged that Tonali was unlikely to be playing at St James' Park for the rest of the season. The outlet assessed some of Newcastle's targets to replace the Italian midfielder ahead of the transfer window.

One realistic option that Newcastle are reportedly considering is Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Toffees are in a difficult financial situation and may have to sell one of their key assets in the near future. Manchester United's Scott McTominay is another name who Howe's scouting team have continuously monitored, but as it stands, he remains part of Erik ten Hag's plans. Joao Palhinha is perhaps the most unrealistic name listed by The Athletic, with Fulham expected to demand an astronomical fee.

