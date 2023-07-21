Newcastle United are looking to reinforce their defence in the summer transfer window, and some of the links have been 'pretty fascinating', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Eddie Howe will need to strengthen his squad to compete on all fronts this season.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

So far, the only notable addition at St James' Park is Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder joined from AC Milan earlier in the window.

The Magpies don't have a particularly deep squad, especially in certain areas, so Howe will be looking to add competition for places.

Teams around them in the Premier League are strengthening. The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal, to name a few, have all brought in some impressive names in the window.

Due to Financial Fair Play regulations, Newcastle must be careful not to aimlessly splash the cash this summer.

If they want to continue bringing in reinforcements, some players will have to leave the club, and they are yet to make any significant sales.

The Magpies brought in Sven Botman last season, but according to Jones, previously speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle will '100%' be in the market for central defenders over the next few weeks.

Now, Jones has assessed some of the targets that Newcastle have been taking a look at, including Harry Maguire, Axel Disasi, Marc Guehi, and Joachim Andersen.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones has suggested that some of the names being linked with a move to Newcastle are fascinating.

The journalist adds that he's waiting to see which style of defender Newcastle actually want, considering the different players being mentioned.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "To be honest, I'm waiting for Newcastle to figure out which centre-back they want. So far, the links have been pretty fascinating.

"You've had Harry Maguire, which is a genuine link, Marc Guehi is one they looked at briefly but he's too expensive, and Joachim Andersen at Palace is somebody that's caught their eye.

"But here we are, looking at Axel Disasi, a player from outside of the Premier League, and he's being talked about the most at the moment."

What else can we expect from Newcastle in the transfer window?

As mentioned, we could see a significant sale from the North East club before the window slams shut in early September.

It's understood that Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has agreed a £23m move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

This could open the door for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes to join the club, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming that Newcastle are hoping to secure the England international for a smaller fee than they were demanding, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

In a separate report, Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton full-back Tino Livramento could also be on his way to St James' Park this summer.

Although sacrificing Saint-Maximin isn't ideal, if it opens the door for others to join the club, Newcastle fans won't be too disappointed.