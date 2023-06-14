Newcastle United are still expected to 'go big' in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the Champions League, reinforcements may be necessary for the Magpies over the next few months.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

Since Newcastle's Saudi takeover, the North East club have spent a significant amount on new recruits.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Kieran Trippier have played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle qualify for Europe by finishing in the top four.

Despite the need for increased squad depth with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe, reports have suggested that Newcastle's spending could be limited.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have been informed that their transfer budget will be just £75m this summer.

In the modern game and compared to the figures we see the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal spend, it's an extremely minimal budget for the club to work with.

Despite the reports, journalist Jones still expects Newcastle to 'go big' in the summer transfer window, especially if they need to improve multiple areas of their squad.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle aren't going to be able to improve their squad how they want with just a budget of £75m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Newcastle are trying to play things down and I don’t blame them but if they are genuinely aiming to sign five players that can get into the starting XI they are not going to do that with a budget of £75million.

"I’m still expecting them to go big, they just leapfrogged Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs and have a chance to cement a status among the top four - this is an opportunity that very rarely comes along, so I’m predicting a massive summer haul."

Who are Newcastle in the market for?

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are interested in signing Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is another player Newcastle are keen on.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have reported that Arsenal are happy to offload Kieran Tierney this summer, with Newcastle ready to make a move.

There appears to be plenty of targets Newcastle are looking at, so maybe a £75m budget won't cut it.