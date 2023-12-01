Highlights Newcastle United target Serhou Guirassy will want regular playing time if he moves to St. James' Park in the 2024 winter transfer window.

Eddie Howe's Magpies squad have experienced an injury and suspension crisis in the autumn of 2023, meaning they may have to dip into the January market.

Newcastle are interested in an ex-target, who rejected a move to the Premier League outfit to sign for a European giant in the summer of 2022

Newcastle United target Serhou Guirassy could be open to a Premier League move during the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the possibility of the striker making the move to St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe could look to bolster his Magpies forward line heading into the new year despite his already impressive number nine options for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Newcastle will have to be creative with their spending in January to avoid falling foul of the Premier League’s strict profit and sustainability rules, which could see them fined or have points deducted. However, the Magpies still have some wiggle room in the pot heading into the new year and could choose to account for their recent injury issues in the striker department.

Newcastle’s attacking injury woes

Newcastle’s 2023/24 Premier League campaign has been hampered by injuries and suspensions to key stars, especially in midfield and the attacking department. The biggest story of the Tyneside outfit’s campaign has been the ten-month suspension handed to £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali after breaching FIFA’s rules on gambling. The Italy international will miss the remainder of the campaign and his country’s Euro 2024 participation in Germany next summer.

Meanwhile, an injury crisis has hampered Newcastle’s form in the autumn of 2023, though they are still in contention to seal a place in the 2024/25 Champions League. Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Bruno Guimaraes have missed games through setbacks or suspensions, whilst Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have already missed a significant chunk of the campaign. However, the former has now returned to action.

However, the latter isn’t expected to return until the Magpies’ home clash with Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day after complaining of a tightness in his hamstring in their Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund in November. Unsurprisingly, Newcastle are reportedly keen on making a centre-forward addition during the 2024 winter transfer window to avoid being caught short in the market.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th November) that the Magpies were “genuinely interested” in making a second attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike. In July 2022, the 21-year-old rejected Newcastle and signed for PSG in July in a deal worth around £30m plus add-ons. However, a lack of playing time for the Ligue 1 giants could convince him to switch to Tyneside in 2024.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato have claimed that Newcastle are joined by Manchester United, Roma and AC Milan in their interest in Stuttgart’s Guirassy. The report claims the Guinea international, who has a reported release clause worth around £15m, would be open to leaving the German outfit in January.

Serhou Guirassy - 23/24 Bundesliga stats (01-12-23) Minutes 697 Goals 15 Assists 1 Shots per game 3.4 Pass success rate 79% Aerial duels won per game 2.9 Man of the match awards 4 Stats according to WhoScored

Ben Jacobs on Guirassy to Newcastle

Jacobs is told that Guirassy is “broadly” open to a move to the Premier League but will be reluctant to switch to Newcastle if he isn’t guaranteed regular starts. The journalist hints that his current form could lend itself to a summer 2024 move rather than a winter transfer. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Guirassy, it's slightly different [to Ekitike] because he's on fire. He’s scored 16 goals in all competitions this season. So, there's real quality there, but he’s not a player that Stuttgart want to lose mid-season. So, that has its complications. From the player's perspective, if he does move to the Premier League, and I’m told there is an openness broadly to do so, he won't want to go from playing every week into double figures, scoring freely, having a breakthrough season, to suddenly being on the bench, which would lend itself probably more towards a summer move as well.”

Newcastle transfer news

Ekitike and Guirassy are not the only players that Newcastle have been credited with an interest in, heading into the 2024 winter transfer market.

In a blow for the Tyneside outfit, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is keen to remain at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2023/24 season, as per 90min. The 23-year-old has caught the eye of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich alongside Newcastle. Still, the defender intends to remain in south London to secure his place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Magpies winger Jacob Murphy has attracted interest from Palace and Nottingham Forest heading into the new year.

he same outlet claims that the Premier League duo have enquired about the 28-year-old’s price tag.

Murphy is out of action, having sustained a shoulder injury in October. The winger is under contract until the summer of 2027, meaning Newcastle are under no pressure to cash in on his services over the next two years.