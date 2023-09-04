Newcastle United could have slotted now-Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby into their side at St. James’ Park perfectly, as Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie drops his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on a signing that “surprised” him this summer.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe hopes to build on last season’s top-four Premier League finish as they prepare for Champions League football this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Moussa Diaby

According to the ChronicleLive, Newcastle had shared an interest in former Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby before the winger sealed a move worth close to £52m to Villa Park. Sport BILD journalist Christian Falk had told GIVEMESPORT in July that the North East outfit were ‘really hot’ on the 24-year-old but ultimately missed out on the speedster. The Magpies responded to missing out on the Frenchman’s services by acquiring the signature of Leicester City attacker Harvey Barnes in a deal reported to be valued at £39m.

Howe now has Barnes and Anthony Gordon jostling for a regular spot on the left wing, whilst Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy are competing for a place on the opposite flank. And the head coach could feel that his options on the left-hand side are stronger than those on the other, with Joelinton and Joe Willock also capable of playing on the left flank.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

What has Downie said about Newcastle’s summer signings?

Downie believes that the signing of Barnes was a surprise given the options Howe already had capable of playing on the left side, suggesting a right-winger like Diaby would have been ideal.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “If you look at the two options on the left in Gordon and Barnes, you would say, on paper, they're stronger than Almiron and Murphy. I was a little bit surprised that Barnes came in when you thought perhaps they needed someone like Diaby, for example. You could see him fitting into that team perfectly out wide on the right. And imagine you had him and Almiron there if Diaby was your number one and Almiron was your number two. And then, on the left, you had Gordon.

“Remember, you can always push Joelinton further forward on that left-hand side, and he did it with Willock quite a lot last season. So, I feel they're a little overloaded on the left side compared to the right, both at full-back and wide left.”

What next for Newcastle?

Newcastle were quiet on transfer Deadline Day despite late rumours of a move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. It suggests that Howe is focused on improving the Magpies’ form after losing their last three Premier League fixtures despite an opening-day 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

The Tyneside giants welcome Brentford to St. James’ Park in their first game after the international break, looking to respond to last weekend’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion. Newcastle then make their Champions League bow for the season when they travel to the San Siro to take on Sandro Tonali’s former side, AC Milan. Sheffield United await the Magpies on the 24th September before a third-round Carabao Cup tie with Manchester City precedes the club’s final fixture of the month when Burnley travel to the North East on 30th September.