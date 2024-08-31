Newcastle United and much-beloved boss Eddie Howe endured a ‘frustrating window’, journalist Henry Winter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), after not being able to sign Marc Guehi and another option for the right flank.

The Magpies, who failed to retain their status as a Champions League-level outfit last term, have enjoyed a fruitful start to the new Premier League campaign, having beaten Southampton 1-0 and then sharing the spoils with Bournemouth.

Looking to worm their way back into the top four spots by the end of the current campaign, the England-linked chief has bolstered his squad with the likes of Lewis Hall and William Osula, while letting go of Elliot Anderson, Yankuba Minteh and the like.

Winter: A ‘Frustrating Window’ for Newcastle

Taking to X, journalist Winter suggested that the summer just gone was a ‘frustrating’ one for Howe and those associated with the northeast-based outfit, given that Guehi's employers snubbed a quartet of bids, while a right-winger was also not snared.

He also suggested that Newcastle would’ve benefitted from offloading more ‘dead wood’ off their books but, on the other hand, retained their three standout assets in Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, all of whom were subject to interest, while they managed to keep Howe amid links to the Three Lions job.

“Frustrating window for Eddie Howe and NUFC. No Guehi. No new right-winger. Needed to clear more of the dead wood. But didn’t lose coveted Gordon, Guimaraes or Isak. Didn’t lose the outstanding Howe to England. Newcastle fans will be wishing Carsley well.

Insisting that Newcastle kept within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Winter also believes that improved communication between the club’s higher-ups and the fans could boost their business going forward.

“Kept to PSR. Communication between Eales/Mitchell and fans now would be a good idea. Both are good at their jobs, respected in the game, despite this frustrating window. Not window-related but positives of Tonali return and Pope back from injury.”

Miguel Almiron was among those believed to be on the club’s chopping block over the summer though, despite Everton being interested in the Paraguay international’s services, a deal was unable to be struck before the 11pm deadline.

Newcastle Utd - 24/25 Summer Incomings Player Position Club Fee Lewis Hall LB Chelsea £28m Miodrag Pivas CB FK Jedinstvo Undisclosed Odysseas Vlachodimos GK Nottingham Forest Undisclosed Lloyd Kelly CB Bournemouth Free John Ruddy GK Birmingham Free William Osula ST Sheffield Utd £15m

Newcastle Had £45-50m Bid for Elanga Snubbed

Winger too important to Forest

One of the players that Newcastle – and Howe, in particular – were admiring ahead of the window closing for business was Nottingham Forest and Sweden ace Anthony Elanga, who has netted five strikes for his employers since joining.

Per talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Newcastle were readying a late, big-money move for the former Manchester United man, but that was quickly shut down by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who suggested that a move was unlikely to materialise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 77 Premier League outings, Elanga has notched eight goals and 12 assists.

Following his move from Old Trafford, the 22-year-old has been a standout player for both Steve Cooper and now Nuno Espirito Santo – and the club were unwilling to allow him to leave, despite receiving a £45-£50 million bid from Newcastle, one that would have eclipsed their club-record sale.

