Newcastle United - this is about to get fun! With all the money you could imagine at their disposal, there is barely a player in the world that will not be linked with Eddie Howe's side in the coming months. There are indications they only intend to spend around £75million but that amount could well be blown out the water if they decide to reach for the stars.

Where do they want to strengthen?

Newcastle want to sprinkle a little bit of gold dust on this squad as they step up to Champions League football. Eddie Howe is cautious about going too big too soon on marquee signings and would rather they tread carefully in the coming months - but the owners will push the limits of how far they can take this. They see their new status as a moment that is worthy of one or two massive deals.

Who could they sign?

Sensible steps would include players like Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay - who earn £250,000-a-week between them - from Manchester United but the fan base seem pretty underwhelmed by such an idea. Both these players are talked about as possibilities and have the pedigree to help take the team forwards, despite what the public reputation might be right now.

Newcastle definitely intend to look at the left back slot, with Kieran Tierney an early target. He is valued around £30million by Arsenal though, and Newcastle do not begin the window with that same number in mind. Expect them to look at James Maddison early on as they battle with Tottenham while Southampton pair James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters could become interesting.

One dream signing this summer?

Neymar! You read the rumours and probably laughed them off - but you never know! It is likely that this is exactly the sort of signing boss Howe would like to avoid right now but among the owners, PIF, there is a feeling he is exactly who they should be targeting if there is intent to bring a new wide creator into the team. If you’re going to go there, why not sign one of the best in the business?

Biggest challenge this summer?

Striking the right balance. Newcastle’s trajectory has been rapid but they must not run before they can walk. The team have arrived on the Champions League stage faster than even they expected and now they have to ensure the squad continues to have a balanced look to it. The signings up to now have been carefully plotted and the team has been designed so that the personalities do not cause problems.