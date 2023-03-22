Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is "unplayable" on his day, says journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones thinks the 23-year-old still needs to prove himself at St James' Park after a season plagued by injury.

Newcastle news — Alexander Isak

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer is confident that Isak can fire his former club back into the Champions League places.

"In a team that’s been struggling to score goals, Isak can provide the firepower to push Newcastle back into the top four," he said after naming the Sweden international in his Premier League Team of the Week.

Isak has really impressed of late, scoring three goals in his last two games against Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

He's missed a large chunk of the season due to injury but seems to be making up for lost time after those two recent performances.

What has Dean Jones said about Alexander Isak and Newcastle?

Jones wants to see Isak maintain the form he's currently in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "On his day, Isak is unplayable. He just has to show it more often. Now that he's fit again, let's see the real deal. Let's see what we've got for the rest of the season because he's got to prove himself."

Can Alexander Isak fire Newcastle into the Champions League?

If he can stay fit, then why not? Newcastle are just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and have two games in hand. They still have a great chance of qualifying for Europe's elite competition and Isak undoubtedly has the skill to help them.

In 10 Premier League appearances this season, he's scored six goals (via Transfermarkt), which is a pretty decent return. During the 2020/21 campaign, he also registered 17 times in 34 outings for Real Sociedad in La Liga, so this is someone who's capable of finding the back of the net.

Newcastle just need to keep the forward, who's earning £120,000 a week at St James' Park, according to Capology, fit. Do that, and European football could be coming to Tyneside next term.

At 23, Isak obviously isn't the finished product just yet. But he's at a level where he can win his side games, and that's what Eddie Howe needs right now.

He cost Newcastle £60m, as reported by BBC Sport, so he still owes the Magpies more. However, supporters can certainly be pleased with what they've got from him so far.