A potentially absorbing encounter between rivals for a top-four spot is set to play out when Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest meet at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

Newcastle have lost ground in the top-four race but are still within touching distance, while Nottingham Forest are trying to do everything they can to ensure that their unexpectedly brilliant form so far this season turns into a tangible reward when the campaign comes to an end.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Newcastle United 1.87 7/8 -115 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Nottingham Forest 4.3 33/10 +330

Both sides have faltered in recent weeks. Newcastle have lost three of their last four Premier League games, which is easily their worst period of form in 2024-25. They suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat at Manchester City last time out, and have lost their last two home fixtures, vs Fulham (2-1) and Bournemouth (4-1).

The number of goals that his side are conceding will be a serious concern for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. Whether that leads to a more defensive approach here remains to be seen, although at home, Newcastle are more likely, in our view, to look to hurt the visitors, rather than to sit back and play in a more defensive manner.

As for Nottingham Forest, they are a difficult team to read right now. On January 25, they suffered a 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth, but then came out and thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 7-0 the following week. They needed penalties to knock third-tier Exeter City out of the FA Cup in their next fixture, and after that lost 2-1 at Fulham in their last Premier League outing.

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, Newcastle are clear favourites to win. They are 1.87 (7/8) to collect all three points, while Nottingham Forest are 4.3 (33/10), and the Draw is 4.0 (3/1).

We fully understand Newcastle’s favouritism, but would not be prepared to back them at the odds-on price that is available, given how they have played recently. And it is also worth noting that Newcastle United have won only 50 percent of their Premier League home matches (W6-D2-L4) this season.

By the same token, however, we are not prepared to back Nottingham Forest, either. The visitors have a very good away record – they are W7-D2-L4 on the road in the Premier League – but their recent form, home and away, is a concern.

Given the uncertainty on both sides, our advice would be to leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for selections on this game.

Over Goals Market Too Tough to Call

The common thread uniting these teams recently has been their propensity to concede goals. As we mentioned above, Newcastle United have conceded four goals in two of their last three Premier League fixtures. And Nottingham Forest have conceded seven goals on their last two Premier League away trips.

Number of Goals in the Game Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 2.0 1.25 (1/4) Over 2.5 1.63 (8/13) Over 3.0 1.95 (19/20) Over 3.5 2.63 (13/8) Over 4.0 3.5 (5/2)

Does this mean we are in for a high-scoring encounter? Perhaps, although the season-long stats do not strongly indicate that this will be a high-scoring match.

Sixteen of Newcastle United’s 25 Premier League games have featured Over 2.5 Goals. The same applies to only 13 of Nottingham Forest’s 25 Premier League games, however.

Only seven of Newcastle’s 12 home games have had Over 2.5 Goals, and the same applies to only eight of Nottingham Forest’s 13 away games. In other words, only 60 percent of the relevant combined home and away matches have featured Over 2.5 Goals.

Best bet

Our odds table above shows that the market is expecting a high-scoring encounter. The 1.63 price on Over 2.5 Goals is the market’s way of saying that there is a 62 percent chance of the game having three or more goals.

As our home and away stats above show, the chances of the game having three or more goals is slightly lower than the market would suggest, based on Newcastle’s home games and Nottingham Forest’s home games so far this season.

Does this make Under 2.5 Goals a better value proposition? Possibly, but the poor defensive records of both teams recently would be a concern.

Looking at the stats and the prices, this is a market we would rather leave alone.

Back Both Teams to Find the Net

Rather than looking towards the Overs/Unders markets, we would suggest the Both Teams to Score market as a better proposition.

Newcastle are likely to take an attacking approach. Nottingham Forest have been generally attack-minded and effective on the road this season. And, as we have mentioned above, both teams have been defensively poor in recent weeks.

Best bet

‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is available at 1.6 (3/5). This selection is exactly as it seems: you will have a winning selection if both teams score at least once in the game.

Even though the odds on this selection are notably shorter, we prefer this pick to Over 2.5 Goals. Given how both teams have defended recently, it would be a surprise if either managed to keep a clean sheet. Yet, at the same time, we are not entirely convinced that either side will be good enough to go on and secure the win.

By backing both teams to score, you have the 1-1 scoreline on your side, which may be helpful. The Over 2.5 Goals barrier may end up being broken on Tyneside this weekend, but we would rather simply back both teams to find the net given our concerns about the ability of either side to go on and win the game.

For that reason, we make 'Yes' in the Both Teams to Score market our main selection on the game.

Top selection – ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Market (1.6)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 22/02/2025