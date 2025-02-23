Newcastle United are the frontrunners to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface this summer, according to Christian Falk writing in his Daily Briefing.

Boniface is on the Magpies' radar after missing out on a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr who share the same owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, as the Premier League club. The Nigerian frontman had agreed on personal terms, but Jhon Duran was chosen over him by Cristiano Ronaldo's side.

The 24-year-old has had no issues continuing with Leverkusen, and he's been in excellent form since arriving at BayArena in July 2023. But his future is uncertain heading towards the summer transfer window, and there is 'hesitation' from both the player and the German club over a contract extension.

Leverkusen will sell one of their strikers this summer

Falk gave an insight into Boniface's situation and confirmed that Newcastle were at the front of the queue to sign the Nigeria international amid contract negotiations with Leverkusen:

"Newcastle are the hottest candidate for the striker. His contract with Leverkusen, currently set to expire in 2028, should be extended to 2030. Boniface would then double his salary from €3m (gross) a year to €6m (gross). However, both sides are hesitating."

Boniface and Czech striker Patrik Schick are sharing the responsibility of leading the line for Xabi Alonso's side but one of them is expected to be sold:

"One thing is clear: Patrik Schick or Boniface - one of the strikers will leave the club in the summer. As there is an interested party for Boniface in Newcastle, he is currently the candidate. Also good for Boniface: he would increase his salary at Newcastle even more than the current offer from Leverkusen."

Victor Boniface Statistics (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 12 Goals 7 Expected Goals (xG) 6.68 Scoring frequency 112min Goals per game 0.6 Goal conversion 16% Ground duels won 1.8 (34%) Aerial duels won 2.0 (67%)

Eddie Howe could be keen to sign Boniface, who Alonso has tipped to become 'world-class', to relieve some of the pressure on Alexander Isak, who has been in red-hot form this season. The Swedish frontman has posted 17 goals in 23 Premier League games, drawing interest from Arsenal which could be a factor in the Magpies' potential pursuit of the Leverkusen man.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/02/2025.

