Arsenal are looking to mount a remarkable comeback and overturn a two-goal deficit when they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at St James Park on Wednesday night (UK time).

Eddie Howe’s visitors caused a shock when they won the first leg 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on January 7. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon either side of half-time earned the Magpies a considerable lead in the tie on a night when Mikel Arteta’s hosts created plenty of chances but could not take them.

If the last-four clash is level at the end of normal time, an extra 30 minutes will be played. At the end of extra-time, if necessary, the tie will go to penalties.

For Arsenal, the situation is simple: they have to win by two goals or more within normal time (90 minutes), or they are out of the competition.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Newcastle United 3.3 23/10 +230 The Draw 3.8 14/5 +280 Arsenal 2.2 6/5 +120

As well as their first-leg win, Newcastle can also take confidence from how the first Premier League meeting of the season went between these two sides: on November 2, Newcastle ran out 1-0 winners over Arsenal at St James Park thanks to a 12th-minute Isak goal. With two wins and no goals conceded from two meetings against Arsenal this season, the hosts will be anything but overawed by facing the North London outfit once again.

Given Newcastle’s head-to-head supremacy, you might be surprised to find that Arsenal are clear favourites to win this week. As our table above shows, the Gunners are 2.2 (6/5) to win in 90 minutes, while Newcastle are 3.3 (23/10), and The Draw is 3.8 (14/5).

The prices make sense, however. Newcastle do not need to win on the night: they can draw, and even lose by one goal, and they will be through to the final. The state of the tie has an impact on the prices outlined above in the Match Odds market (which, it is worth reiterating, apply to 90 minutes only).

We are always wary of backing a team to win a game if the team in question does not actually need to win the game. Newcastle may have been excellent in their head-to-head clashes with Arsenal so far this season, but the dynamics of this game are particular: the fact that Newcastle do not need to win on the night may lead, subconsciously or otherwise, to the hosts taking a different approach.

Arsenal are a more appealing selection. With their backs against the wall, they know exactly what they need to do — and, while they may have struggled to impress in their previous two meetings against Newcastle United this season, they have the potential to win here.

It helps that they are going into the game on the back of their tremendous 5-1 home win over Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. The players will be fired-up after that excellent performance, and will believe they can maintain the same standards here.

The odds of 2.2 on Arsenal are the market’s way of saying that the Gunners have a 46 percent chance of winning within 90 minutes. Given their weekend performance and the sense of urgency that they are likely to take into the game, potentially from kick-off, the visitors would be our selection.

Top selection – Arsenal to win in 90 minutes (2.2)

Back Both Teams to Find the Net

A second selection that we like on this game is ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market.

At some point, we are confident that this game will open up. The state of the tie makes this likely: Arsenal have to score at least twice to stay in the tie, so they cannot afford to play defensively for very long, if at all.

As long as the match remains 0-0, there will be no obligation for Newcastle United to take risks. But the hosts ought to get good chances to hit on the break, given that, sooner or later, Arsenal will be committing players forward.

‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is available at odds of 1.67 (4/6). An odds-on price on this market may be too short for some, but we are happy to take it.

We would be enormously surprised if an Arsenal side needing to score at least twice, arriving on the back of a five-goal performance at the weekend, fail to find the net.

And Newcastle United – who have already scored in their previous two meetings against Arsenal this season – have the potential to really hurt visitors that may, through necessity, over-commit in attack.

Top selection - 'Yes' in Both Teams to Score market (1.67)

Isak the Goalscorer Pick

For those looking for a selection in the Anytime Goalscorer market, one name leaps off the screen.

Isak has scored in both of his previous outings against Arsenal this season. He is joint-third in the Premier League scoring charts (with 17 goals). He also scored in his side’s 2-0 (home) win vs Chelsea in an earlier round of this competition, on October 30 last year, and in Newcastle’s 1-1 (away) draw vs Nottingham Forest in this competition on August 28, before the Magpies went on to win on penalties.

Selected Anytime Goalscorer Contenders Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Alexander Isak 3.0 (2/1) Kai Havertz 3.6 (13/5) Raheem Sterling 4.3 (33/10) Leandro Trossard 4.6 (18/5) Gabriel Martinelli 4.6 (18/5) Anthony Gordon 4.75 (15/4) Martin Odegaard 5.5 (9/2) Jacob Murphy 7.0 (6/1) Joelinton 7.5 (13/2) Declan Rice 9.5 (17/2)

As our table above shows, Isak is short odds to find the net. He is the 3.0 (2/1) favourite in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

If you are looking for a selection in this market, however, he would be the player to focus on. He has been in outstanding form throughout the season, and will be, once again, the main man for his team here.

