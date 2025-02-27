Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion go head-to-head in the FA Cup at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon (UK time), with both teams hoping to keep alive their dreams of winning a piece of silverware this season.

Hosts Newcastle United arrive on the back of their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night. There was no shame in losing to the Premier League leaders, however, and Newcastle will rightly believe their chances of securing victory are stronger in this fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion also had a midweek fixture, and theirs went better: they won 2-1 at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening (UK time). The timing of that fixture means they have had 24 more hours than Newcastle United to prepare for this weekend’s knockout competition encounter, although it is debatable how much of a benefit that will have, given that this match takes place on Sunday, rather than Friday or Saturday.

Result in 90 Minutes Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Newcastle United 2.12 28/25 +112 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Newcastle United 3.3 23/10 +230

It is fair to believe that these two teams’ Premier League form will be, to some degree, a useful predictor of the outcome of this match. Newcastle are sixth in the English top flight, with 44 points from 27 games. Brighton are just one point and two places below them in the Premier League table.

Newcastle’s home record is a solid W7-D2-L4, although one point of concern for the hosts will be the four home defeats they have suffered. None of the four losses came against sides that are currently above Newcastle United in the Premier League standings, underlining their vulnerability against sides that, like Brighton, are just below them, or some way below them in the Premier League table.

And, indeed, Brighton were one of the four sides to triumph at St James’ Park in the Premier League this season. On October 19, the Seagulls ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a 35th-minute strike from Danny Welbeck.

That win last October should give the visitors confidence this weekend. Brighton should also draw confidence from the fact they have a solid W6-D4-L4 record away from home in the Premier League this season.

Best bet

Newcastle United are a best-priced 2.12 (28/25) to win in 90 minutes, while Brighton are 3.3 (23/10). The draw is available at 4.0 (3/1).

While we understand Newcastle being favourites, there is little appeal in backing them at such short odds. The fact they lost at home to Brighton when the two sides met at St James’ Park in the Premier League earlier in the season is an obvious concern.

Brighton have won six of their 14 Premier League away games this season, losing only four of them. There is some appeal to backing both the draw and the visitors, although neither of the outcomes is strong enough to warrant us making either of them our headline selection on the match.

High Goals the Stand-Out Pick

One of the common trends across these two teams in the Premier League this season has been the high number of games with a high number of goals.

Seventeen of Newcastle United’s 27 Premier League games and 18 of Brighton’s 27 Premier League games have featured three or more goals. That means that 65 percent of the two teams’ combined Premier League matches have registered as Over 2.5 Goals matches this season.

Looking solely at the relevant home and away matches, the trend holds up well. Eight of Newcastle’s 13 home matches and 10 of Brighton’s 14 away matches have featured three goals or more as well. In other words, 67 percent of the relevant home and away games have registered as Over 2.5 Goals matches.

Number of Goals in the Game (90 Minutes Only) Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 2.5 1.57 (4/7) Over 3.0 1.83 (5/6) Over 3.5 2.5 (6/4) Over 4.0 3.25 (9/4)

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, Over 3 Goals can be backed at a best price of 1.83 (5/6). Your selection would lose if the game had two goals or fewer, while your selection would win if the game had four or more goals. In the event of the game having exactly three goals, your stakes would be refunded (NB: only goals scored in normal time are recorded in this market).

Given the scoring patterns on games involving these two sides in the Premier League this season, we are happy to back the game to have Over 3 Goals in normal time. As our statistics above show, only 35 percent of these two sides’ Premier League games overall, and only 33 percent of the relevant home and away games – i.e. Newcastle United’s home games and Brighton & Hove Albion’s away games – have had no goals, one goal, or two goals this season.

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.83)

Back Both Teams to Find the Net

Another option that you may like to consider in the goals markets is Yes in the Both Teams to Score market.

This is as straightforward as it sounds: if both teams score, then you have a winning selection. As with our Over 3 Goals selection, only goals scored in normal time (i.e. the regulation 90 minutes, plus any injury-time that is played before extra-time starts, should an extra 30 minutes be necessary) count.

Best bet

Newcastle United have scored in 11 of 13 home matches in the Premier League this season, while Brighton have done so in 13 of their 14 Premier League away matches.

The odds of 1.53 on both teams scoring in 90 minutes may be too short for many people assessing this game and looks across all the markets. That said, the stats point strongly towards both teams finding the net in normal time. For that reason, it is a worthwhile selection to the Over 3 Goals pick we have highlighted above.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 26/02/2025