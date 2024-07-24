Highlights Newcastle United and West Ham United are seriously considering whether to offer Trevoh Chalobah a route out of Chelsea after being excluded from a pre-season tour.

The central defender's omission from the Blues' trip to the United States is a clear indication that he is up for sale ahead of the transfer deadline.

Manchester United, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are among Chalobah's additional suitors.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has Trevoh Chalobah on his list of potential St James' Park acquisitions despite facing competition from the likes of West Ham United for the Chelsea star's signature ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies have been busy making adjustments to their squad since the summer window opened for business last month, with the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh heading through the exit door due to needing to sanction departures before June 30 to avoid breaching profit and sustainability rules.

West Ham have not been afraid to splash the cash since appointing Spanish tactician Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes' successor in the London Stadium dugout, with Max Kilman being the most expensive arrival thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they are poised to go head-to-head with Newcastle for Chalobah.

Magpies and Hammers Alerted to Chalobah's Availability

Central defender on the market after missing out on pre-season tour

Newcastle and West Ham have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United, Fulham and Crystal Palace in being in the mix for Chalobah's signature, according to GMS sources, as they have been put on red alert after he was left out of Chelsea's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Although the Blues' academy graduate made 17 appearances last season, it has become clear that he does not feature in the forefront of new head coach Enzo Maresca's plans as fellow central defenders Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo and teenager Josh Acheampong made the cut at his expense.

GMS sources have been informed that Chalobah's omission from the travelling squad is an indication of Chelsea's intention to cash in, with a fee of up to £30million being sought, but he will only walk away from his boyhood club if the right opportunity presents itself ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Trevoh Chalobah's statistical averages per Premier League outing during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to his Chelsea teammates Output Squad rank Clearances 3.8 2nd Long passes 1.8 9th Tackles 1.2 =8th Interceptions 0.6 =7th Blocks 0.5 =7th Statistics correct as of 24/07/2024

The former England under-21 international still has four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, meaning he will play a pivotal role in deciding his future, although it is understood that he is disappointed not to have been selected for the pre-season tour after training well at his current employers' Cobham base.

Chalobah will not see it as an issue if he is still on Chelsea's books after the August 30 deadline, GMS sources have learned, but he is eager to join a club competing in a European competition or boasting a strong chance of qualifying for continental action in the short to medium-term if he leaves Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trevoh Chalobah has made 58 Premier League appearances, scoring four goals and providing one assist along the way

Chalobah Has Not Been Subject of Formal Enquiries

Chelsea outcast has attracted additional interest from overseas

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are still waiting for formal enquiries despite Chalobah attracting additional interest from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Serie A giants AC Milan, and they would prefer to sanction his permanent departure despite the 25-year-old being in no rush to quit.

Although Nottingham Forest will not return to the negotiating table after being snubbed by the former Huddersfield Town loanee when they had a £25million bid accepted less than 12 months ago, Manchester United have pinpointed him as an attractive option due to being able to feature at right-back amid uncertainty over Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future.

Newcastle and West Ham may not be able to offer Chalobah European action during the upcoming campaign, but they have both been on the continental stage in recent seasons, while Fulham and Crystal Palace could tempt him into joining due to not having to leave London for a fresh challenge.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle 'Concerned' £100m Star Could Aim to Seal Exit Newcastle United are fearful of Bruno Guimaraes agitating for a move away from St James' Park

GMS recently reported that the Magpies have discussed making a move for Chalobah due to being in need of a right-sided central defender thanks to Jamaal Lascelles being on course to remain on the sidelines until the end of the year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and they are well-positioned to compete for a Champions League place in the long-term.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt