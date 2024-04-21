Newcastle's big spending over the past two-and-a-half seasons means that the club will be more likely to take a conservative approach to signing players in the summer window

- and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly will be lined up to bolster their back line.

The Magpies' spending has seen the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Bruno Guimaraes signed in the past two years, but with big spending involved, recruitment chiefs need to be wary of breaking PSR and FFP laws, which could lead to a window of tempered incomings on Tyneside.

Their spending hasn't been without success; a Carabao Cup final marked their first final this century, and Premier League form dragged them into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years - and even though their group stage spell didn't quite go as planned, it has given them a huge springboard for the future when it comes to persuading top talents to come to the club. And with less impetus to spend money this summer, Jacobs says that both centre-backs could be tempted to the club to add experience, age and value at St. James' Park ahead of what looks to be another European campaign.

Newcastle United: Transfer News Latest

The Magpies are in for a stranger transfer window than usual

Adarabioyo has plied his trade at Fulham since leaving Manchester City, where he grew up in the academy in the north - but with his contract expriing in the summer, it has seen other clubs take a keen interest in aiming to secure his services. Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked, though it's not known whether he would be a starter at either club - and whilst Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have been the out-and-out starting pairing on Tyneside, a young yet proven star would prove the perfect rotation option and Adarabioyo brings just that, which is for a free transfer is quite a rarity.

Kelly, on the other hand, has been linked with AC Milan and Juventus in the past, so there has been European interest in his services. The Bournemouth star has developed into a ball-playing centre-back and his game has only improved under Andoni Iraola. It would be a huge loss for the Cherries should Kelly leave on a free transfer, though in a similar sense to Adarabioyo, it would be a huge coup from the Magpies should he join on a free transfer.

Jacobs: "It Would Be a Double Swoop"

Ben Jacobs says Newcastle could complete a double move

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“I think Newcastle would take both if they could. Tosin [Adarabioyo] is still up in the air, we know that Fulham are looking to try and offer him a new deal, but if that opportunity presents itself then I would expect Newcastle to be in the mix. "Were he to join, I still think they would like Lloyd Kelly as well - it would be a double swoop that doesn’t overly hurt the books form Newcastle’s perspective. "It also adds two proven Premier League players and depth for Newcastle in a season where next campaign appears likely to still have some form of European football."

How Adarabioyo and Kelly Would Fit In at Newcastle

It could mean the sales of other defensive stars

Newcastle would boast Schar and Botman as their first-choice centre-backs and would likely continue to do so even with the signings of Adarabioyo and Kelly. But with the two potential new recruits in their side, Newcastle would become a hugely attractive option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle are set to record consecutive top-half finishes for the first time since 2002-03 (3rd) and 2003-04 (5th)

It would likely mean exits for Emil Krafth, Paul Dummett and perhaps even Jamaal Lascelles - though the latter could stay due to his ambassadorial duty.

Of course, their signings also would free up funds to save for when their next transfer window comes around, helping bypass FFP woes - and that is worth doing the deals alone so that the club can massively strengthen in the future.

