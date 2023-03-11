Newcastle United qualifying for any European competition this season would be a ‘dream come true’, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have exceeded expectations so far in 2022/23 and were in pole position to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League at one stage.

Newcastle United news – European qualification

While Newcastle may now be the richest football club in the world, they have still surprised many fans, pundits, and journalists alike with their performances this term.

Eddie Howe has bought exceptionally well in the transfer market while also implementing some impressive tactics on the pitch.

However, Newcastle have now lost three consecutive games 2-0 in all competitions and have failed to win on their last five outings, losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United.

Their current downturn in form has seen Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool leapfrog them in the Premier League standings, but they are still well-placed to qualify for Europe.

A top-seven finish should guarantee a spot in one of UEFA’s three cup competitions next season, and Howe would surely see that as progress on Tyneside.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones has told GMS that he believes a spot in the Europa Conference League in 2023/24 would still be an ideal outcome for Newcastle and would be a ‘massive step forward’.

He said: “I still think we need to remember that this is very early days for Newcastle, and to make it in the Champions League this season would have been a dream come true.

“But to make it into Europe at all is still a dream come true. This is supposed to be small steps to set out to be playing European football next season, even if that's the Conference League, I think it’s a massive step forward and something to be excited about.”

Can Newcastle still finish inside the top four?

Newcastle are currently sitting in sixth position in the Premier League standings, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, although they do have two games in hand.

And the north east outfit will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend.

A trip to Nottingham Forest concludes Newcastle’s March fixture list before the international break kicks in, and back-to-back wins would transform the mood around the club.

Whether Newcastle qualify for Europe or not, though, Howe has certainly taken strides in the right direction as he looks to lead them to glory.