Newcastle United could sign a defender who is ‘even better’ than Sven Botman if they qualify for the Champions League, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are firmly in the race for a top-four finish this season and could attract a higher calibre of player to the club if they manage to secure a spot among the continent’s elite sides.

Newcastle United news

Newcastle became the richest football club in the world after a Saudi-backed consortium bought them off Mike Ashley towards the end of 2021.

Since then, the north east outfit have steadily improved their first-team squad, bringing in several intriguing acquisitions for relatively big fees.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Botman, Kieran Trippier, and Nick Pope have all made instant impacts at Newcastle, and the future now appears to be very bright.

Yet qualifying for Europe’s elite cup competition would take Howe’s charges to the next level both on the pitch and off it.

A place in the Champions League would have huge financial and sporting benefits for Newcastle, allowing them to continue their recruitment drive with even more ambition.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones has told GMS that the ‘extra motivation’ for finishing in the top four from the supporters’ point of view will be to sign another centre-back with even more quality than Botman.

He said: “That's the extra motivation, really, from the fans to make the Champions League is to get the next tier of defender come through that can kind of partner the likes of Botman and perhaps be even better than Botman.

“Otherwise, you just get a signing who kind of complements rather than betters him.”

Who could Newcastle sign?

According to German outlet Sport1, Leeds United defender Robin Koch is considering the 'next step' in his career with his current employers battling against relegation.

It’s claimed that Newcastle are one of a handful of clubs looking to pry the Germany international away from Elland Road amid the Whites' struggles, and he has also entered the final 18 months of his contract.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has stated that Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman is another star currently on Howe’s radar.

Both Koch and Kilman have impressed for their respective clubs this season despite being involved in the relegation battle, and Newcastle could provide either player the perfect stepping stone in their promising careers.