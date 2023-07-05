Newcastle United would not even pay half of Southampton's £50m valuation for Tino Livramento, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The defender is thought to be a target for the Magpies this summer, but Jones says they are not looking to spend crazy money on a right-back.

Newcastle transfer news — Tino Livramento

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle were in advanced talks with Southampton over a potential £15m deal for Livramento.

However, it appears that the Saints want much more than that because of a sell-on clause Chelsea put in place when they sold the 20-year-old to them back in 2021.

According to The Athletic, Southampton's plan is to sell Livramento for £50m due to his former club being entitled to a slice of any profit the south coast outfit make on him.

The English youngster has also been linked with a return to Chelsea, with the MailOnline claiming that the west London side have held discussions with Southampton over re-signing their ex-player.

What has Dean Jones said about Tino Livramento and Newcastle?

Jones says Newcastle will not pay £25m for Livramento, let alone £50m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Newcastle wouldn't even pay half of that, to be honest with you. They're not looking at that sort of valuation around Livramento or anyone in that area of the pitch."

Should Newcastle pay £50m to bring Tino Livramento to St James' Park?

Absolutely not. The England U21 international showed that he is a very good full-back, especially going forward, before the serious injury he picked up.

Back in the 2021/22 season, Livramento completed 1.1 dribbles per game, a number that was only bettered by Kyle Walker-Peters on the opposite flank in Southampton's squad, according to WhoScored. He was also fouled 1.3 times per match, which was the joint-third highest average among his team-mates, showing that the opposition viewed him as a threat.

Nevertheless, £50m is still a lot of money for a young player who has not been competing in the Premier League for too long and now finds himself in the Championship.

As well as that, Eddie Howe still has Kieran Trippier, who was one of the best right-backs in the top flight last term.

For example, he was in the top 20 players for tackles, making 71 (via FBref). At 32, Trippier is obviously not getting any younger. With that in mind, Livramento could be a good long-term successor but not at £50m.