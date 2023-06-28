Newcastle United are set to take on Premier League rivals Chelsea stateside as part of their pre-season tours of the USA in July.

Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to build on what was a fantastic season at St James’ Park which saw the Toon Army finish 4th and qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea did not have the same success in 2022/23, finishing in the bottom half of the table and sacking two managers – Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino will aim to hit the reset button at Chelsea, and will use his this pre-season to attempt to get the Blues back firing once again.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Newcastle vs Chelsea.

When do Newcastle play Chelsea?

The Toon are set to play the Blues on the 27th of July as part of the Premier League US Summer Series.

The inaugural series features six Premier League sides; Chelsea, Newcastle Utd, Brighton, Brentford, Aston Villa and Fulham.

Due to the time difference, fans in the UK will have to set their alarms for the 1.15am starting time on the 27th, with kickoff on America’s East coast beginning at 8.15pm local time on the 26th July.

Where will Newcastle vs Chelsea be played?

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 15: General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior the matchup between the Atlanta United and the Seattle Sounders FC 2 on July 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, will be the host site for Newcastle vs Chelsea.

The spectacular stadium is also the home ground of MLS side Atlanta United and has a capacity of over 71,000 and retractable roof.

Atlanta was selected as one of 11 host cities for the upcoming 2026 World Cup based in the U.S, Canada and Mexico, meaning Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be hosting World Cup action in four years time.

Live Football on TV and stream guide

How do I get tickets for Newcastle vs Chelsea?

Tickets are still available for the match, and come at a more reasonable price than other American pre-season fixtures.

The game is a double header, with Brighton playing Brentford before Newcastle play Chelsea, and tickets will be valid for both games.

The cheapest tickets for the event in Atlanta are $60, per Ticketmaster, with tickets closer to the pitch costing close to $1000.

Where can I stream Newcastle vs Chelsea?

The official broadcasters for the fixture have not been confirmed as of yet, but will no doubt be confirmed in due course.

The best places to keep eyes on are both teams' in-house media networks at NUFC TV and Chelsea.com.

Club fixture guide to every Premier League pre-season match