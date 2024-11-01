Newcastle United and Arsenal will lock horns in the Premier League once again on Saturday lunchtime at St James' Park, with both teams looking to improve their standing in the table.

The Magpies were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend but got revenge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win, while Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool in their last top-flight fixture before progressing to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Preston in midweek.

Both teams will be keen to get back to winning ways in the league though, and with injury updates in each squad this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Newcastle Team News

Anthony Gordon fit again

Newcastle were handed a blow before the Chelsea game last weekend when star forward Anthony Gordon suffered a muscle injury in training and missed out, but he returned in midweek and will be back in contention to start once again on Saturday.

Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman remain long-term absentees with knee ligament injuries picked up last year, while experienced defender Kieran Trippier is still out with a hamstring injury that could keep him out until after the international break. Striker Callum Wilson is out too after suffering a setback in his recovery from a back problem in the summer.

Newcastle Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Jamaal Lascelles Knee February 2025 Sven Botman Knee December 2024 Kieran Trippier Hamstring November 2024 Callum Wilson Back November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Eddie Howe provided an update on the fitness of his squad.

"They both [Isak and Gordon] feel OK, we will assess how they feel today, 48 hours after the game. They have both had niggling injuries so we’ll make a decision today. We need to make sure whoever enters the pitch against Arsenal is in the best physical condition. "Callum [Wilson] is doing okay, he’s building his load again. There was no real injury but just a feeling in his body that he couldn’t push as hard as he wanted. We’ll see how he is but probably with the two-week gap it's best to leave it."

Newcastle Confirmed XI

Isak leads the line for Howe

Newcastle United Confirmed XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Willock, Isak, Gordon.

Newcastle United Confirmed Substitutes: Dubravka (GK), Krafth (DEF), Kelly (DEF), A. Murphy (MID), Miley (MID), Tonali (MID), Almiron (FWD), Barnes (FWD), Osula (FWD).

Howe has made some surprise decisions in his midfield with Sean Longstaff coming into the side in place of Sandro Tonali, while Joe Willock continues in attack, with Jacob Murphy not in the squad. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon both start.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel expected to be available

The Gunners' injury crisis is beginning to ease up a bit now and manager Arteta will be delighted that he will be able to call upon his first-choice central defensive pairing once again.

William Saliba has served his one-match suspension while Gabriel is expected to be fit after limping off against Liverpool, despite missing the Preston win as a precaution. Martin Odegaard is pushing to return to action too although this game is likely to come too soon for him, while Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still ruled out through injury.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Riccardo Calafiori Knee November 2024 Martin Odegaard Ankle November 2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring December 2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee Unknown Ben White Knee November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta offered an update on the status of his squad.

“We have a training session today [Friday]. If he [Gabriel] can complete that, he’ll be available. He hasn’t had any training sessions yet, but if he’s able to do that today, he’ll be available to be in the squad. "Riccardo [Calafiori] and Martin [Odegaard] are out definitely. With Ben [White], we don’t know yet. He hasn’t trained yet. He could not train, he could not get involved, so let’s wait and see if he’s available. This is related more to a joint.

Arsenal Confirmed XI

Nwaneri benched once again

Arsenal Confirmed XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Trossard.

Arsenal Confirmed Substitutes: Neto (GK), White (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Zinchenko (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Sterling (FWD), Jesus (FWD).

Despite another top performance and a fine goal from midfield in midweek, teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri is unable force his way into the starting lineup for such a tough away game and is on the bench. Jurrien Timber is fit to play at left-back once again, while Bukayo Saka leads the attack alongside the in-form Kai Havertz.