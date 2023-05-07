A TikTok star suffered a brutal broken arm during a YouTube live stream for Newcastle's Premier League clash with Arsenal at St. James' Park.

Tom Garratt and Theo Baker, who are both presenters for the Pitchside YouTube channel, were competing in an arm wrestle when Garratt's arm suddenly snapped.

"Oh f**k," Garratt can be heard saying instantly after the sound of his arm breaking.

"No, no, no, stop the stream," Baker then stresses.

Check out the clip below but be warned that the video may cause distress.

VIDEO: TikTok star suffers brutal broken arm during live stream

Who are Pitchside?

Garratt has made his name as a popular football TikTok star and boasts almost 140,000 followers on the platform.

His videos are often opinion based and consist of him giving his thoughts on trending topics in the football world.

He is also one of three members of the Pitchside YouTube channel, along with Baker and Oliver Fletcher-Warrington (known by his nickname, Reev.)

The three men host a podcast, where they discuss all the latest news in football and regularly host live streams commentating on Premier League games.

Indeed, on Saturday they hosted a live show from Anfield for Liverpool's game against Brentford.

The channel itself has more than 180,000 subscribers and has gained more than 78 million video views in total.

Check out the channel here:

What happened to the live stream?

The stream was stopped almost immediately after the incident occurred and did not resume.

As of now, there is no news on Garratt and there has been no word from any of the Pitchside team.

Our thoughts are with Garratt and we wish him a speedy recovery.