Newcastle United and Brighton will go head-to-head in the FA Cup fifth-round at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon, with both teams pushing to make the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Magpies suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to league leaders Liverpool in midweek in the Premier League, while the Seagulls earned an impressive 2-1 win over high-flying Bournemouth to climb up to eighth place.

Both teams have got some injury concerns ahead of the game which will give the managers some decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Newcastle Team News

Isak unlikely to be risked

Eddie Howe was dealt a blow when star striker Alexander Isak picked up a groin injury which ruled him out of the trip to Anfield, but the belief is that the injury isn't serious. However, with the Carabao Cup final to come next week the Sweden international is highly unlikely to be risked from the start even if he's fit.

Sven Botman and Joelinton also missed that game but after more training they are in contention to return for the clash, while Jamaal Lascelles remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Newcastle Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Alexander Isak Groin 02/03/2025 Sven Botman Knee 02/03/2025 Joelinton Knee 02/03/2025 Jamaal Lascelles Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Howe shared an update on the status of his squad ahead of the game.

"I haven't seen him since the game (against Liverpool). We don't think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season. "We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him. If he's fit, he'll play. "Callum (Wilson) is OK - he took a cut to his eye, but he will be OK. "Sven (Botman) and Joe (Joelinton) have a chance - today is big day for him. Today we will see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not. Knowing both players, they will be keen to be involved."

Newcastle Predicted XI

Lewis Miley to start

Newcastle Predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Miley, Willock; Murphy, Wilson, Barnes.

Newcastle Predicted Substitutes: Pope (GK), Livramento (DEF), Botman (DEF), Longstaff (MID), Joelinton (MID), Guimaraes (MID), Gordon (FWD), Osula (FWD), Isak (FWD).

Despite Howe's comments that Isak will play if he is fit, the likelihood is he is named on the bench to avoid any risks with Callum Wilson getting the nod. Youngster Lewis Miley should also start in midfield after his fantastic form recently, meaning big-earners Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Joelinton must make do with a place on the bench.

Brighton Team News

Lewis Dunk still unavailable

Brighton have enjoyed some good form recently without captain Lewis Dunk and that will have to continue if they want to progress to the next round, with the defender still unavailable.

Ferdi Kadioglu, Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, James Milner and Igor will also miss the game through injury, leaving Fabian Hurzeler with the same squad he had in midweek to choose from.

Brighton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Joel Veltman Ankle 08/03/2025 Lewis Dunk Chest 08/03/2025 Jason Steele Shoulder 08/03/2025 Ferdi Kadioglu Ankle 01/04/2025 James Milner Hamstring 03/05/2025 Igor Hamstring 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hurzeler shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"So far there's no other change, hopefully it stays like this. Of course, we're looking forward to our skipper Lewis Dunk being back, but I think that the game on Sunday will be a little bit too early.

Brighton Predicted XI

Danny Welbeck to start

Brighton Predicted XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Webster, Hinshelwood; Baleba, O'Riley; Minteh, Rutter, Adingra; Welbeck.

Brighton Predicted Substitutes: Rushworth (GK), Estupinan (DEF), Wieffer (MID), Gomez (MID), March (MID), Gruda (MID), Ayari (MID), Mitoma (FWD), Joao Pedro (FWD).

The Seagulls are keen to push for European football next season and they have enough depth in the side that Hurzeler is likely to rotate here. Veteran striker Danny Welbeck should lead the line, leaving Joao Pedro on the bench to rest, while summer signing Matt O'Riley should start in midfield alongside Carlos Baleba.