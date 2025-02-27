Newcastle United are set to beat out competition from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signing of Antonio Cordero, according to reports - with the Magpies reportedly 'very close' to adding the Spanish youngster to their ranks ahead of a summer move.

The Magpies had a quiet summer last time around, as they aimed to avoid failing the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules - but with more freedom behind their coffers this time around, the Tyneside club are set to bolster their defensive and wing areas. However, younger signings have not been ruled out, and that has reportedly seen Eddie Howe's men edge closer to the signing of Cordero on a pre-contract.

Report: Newcastle 'Very Close' to Landing Cordero

The Magpies have made a huge move to sign the in-demand youngster

The report by Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope states that the move taking youngster Cordero is 'very close' to being signed off, with the Spaniard's family having been shown around the facilities at the Tyneside club. The 18-year-old is set to arrive on a free transfer from the Andalusian outfit, and he will be loaned out next season to continue his development - where he has been labelled as 'very similar to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Newcastle United's Premier League transfers - summer window, 2024/25 Player Club signed from Transfer fee (£m) Lewis Hall Chelsea 28 Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest 20 William Osula Sheffield United 10 Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth 0 John Ruddy Birmingham City 0

Hope had stated earlier in the month that the Magpies were set to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to his signature, with representatives having held talks with sporting director Paul Mitchell - and seeing his contract expire in the summer, Newcastle have moved quickly to sign a pre-contract agreement with the young winger.

Mitchell was keen to add talent to the youth teams to set Newcastle up for the future. Although Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have excelled, it's even younger stars that Newcastle are targeting. The report adds that, having already signed teenage forward Vakhtang Salia from Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi, young Turkish midfielder Baran Yildiz is also labelled as 'set to sign' from hometown outfit Genclerbirligi.

Cordero only turned 18 in November, and has been in the youth ranks at the likes of Cadiz, Sevilla, Real Betis and now Malaga - where his exceptional form of 12 goals in just 17 games for the club's B Team saw him promoted to the first-team in the second division of Spanish football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonio Cordero has eight youth caps for Spain, scoring once.

This season has seen him score four and assist six goals in just 15 starts, making him one of the most exciting youngsters in the division - and it's seen him become part of Spain's under-19 team in the process.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.

