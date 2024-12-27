Newcastle United are one of many clubs weighing up a move for RC Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, who is receiving glowing verdicts in Ligue 1, according to French football journalist Sebastien Denis.

Khusanov's stock is growing in France amid a fine spell at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this season. The Uzbekistan international has been described as a 'monster' who possesses a sense of calmness at the back but is also powerful and quick. He's helped Lens keep seven clean sheets in 13 Ligue 1 games.

Newcastle Showing Serious Interest in Khusanov

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his defence this January

Denis told Lens Foot that Newcastle are particularly 'very, very interested' in Khusanov, who has just over two years to run on his contract. The Magpies face hefty competition for the 6ft1in defender as 15 clubs are eyeing the Lens youngster, and a fee of €25-30 million is considered Lens' price tag.

Khusanov's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been ordered to try and find a new club for his client. Newcastle's Premier League rivals Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are also keeping tabs.

Eddie Howe's defence has been performing well at St James' Park this season, shipping 21 goals in 17 games. They are statistically one of the best defensive teams in the Premier League.

That said, the Tyneside giants haven't been without injuries at the back, with Sven Botman yet to appear this season as he recovers from a cruciate ligament tear. Fabian Schar, 33, has just six months left on his contract, and his future is still up in the air heading into the new year.

Abdukodir Khusanov Ligue 1 Stats Appearances 13 Clean Sheets 5 Interceptions Per Game 2.0 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.8 Ground Duels Won 1.4 (50%) Aerial Duels Won 2.2 (70%)

Khusanov particularly impressed for Lens in a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France despite Will Still's men crashing out on penalties. He netted the opener in that game and put in a dogged display at the back, with six clearances and two tackles.

The Uzbekistani has a profile that suits that of the Premier League, with his pace and power proving effective for Lens. He's been excellent at interpreting the opposition and has also proven he can be a handful at set-pieces. He's already earned 18 caps for the Uzbekistan national team since debuting in July 2023.

Related Newcastle Want to Sign Forward who's 'Got Everything' for Howe Newcastle United are in the market for a right wing star and Antoine Semenyo is a name that refuses to go away

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.