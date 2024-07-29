Highlights Livramento is viewed as a top-level Premier League player by Newcastle United

Newcastle also value Kieran Trippier highly, but view Livramento as his successor

Newcastle may pursue AC Milan's Thiaw as a center-back option, in other news

Versatile young defender Tino Livramento is highly valued by Newcastle United, who view him as a ready-made replacement for ageing right-back Kieran Trippier when the time comes, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old Chelsea academy product joined the Magpies at the start of last season following previous club Southampton's relegation to the Championship in a deal worth up to £40m, and has clearly left his current employers impressed with what they have seen over his 56 career Premier League appearances between the two clubs.

Newcastle are also said to rate Kieran Trippier very highly, despite questions over his form last season and his entering into the final years of his career, and are unlikely to let him go this summer lightly, according to Jacobs, who also states that links to Chelsea wantaway Trevoh Chalobah are consistent with any requirements to cover his position.

Livramento Rated Higly by Newcastle

The Toon see the 21-year-old as a top level Premier League player

Tino Livramento is an incredibly versatile player, with several key attributes that have seen him outed as a special talent within the Newcastle first team.

Since his arrival at the start of the 2023/24 season from relegated Southampton, Livramento has found consistent minutes in the Magpies team, turning out on 26 occasions in the Premier League whilst also making his Champions League debut with the side.

The club view him as a ready-made replacement for Kieran Trippier, but Jacobs stressed that the club also hold the 33-year-old in high regard also, and will be unlikely to let go of him any time soon unless for a substantial deal.

However, the Croydon-born Livramento has clearly impressed his new side, who rate him very highly as a long-term Trippier replacement, as Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Newcastle massively value Trippier on and off the field and won’t let him go lightly. Luckily, they already have his long-term successor in Tino Livramento, who Newcastle are delighted by. "They feel he will develop further and is already a top Premier League player with huge potential to improve even more. If Trippier did depart, it’s likely centre-back/right back cover would be added hence the links with a player like Trevoh Chalobah."

Newcastle "Ready" to Re-ignite Thiaw Deal

The AC Milan defender is the subject of renewed Magpies interest

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported this week that Newcastle United may be ready to re-ignite their interest in a pursuit of German Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

The Magpies have been following the defender since the beginning of the transfer window, and are now deemed ready to ramp up their pursuit of the 22-year-old, especially after their failure to capture Fulham defender Toisin Adarabioyo, who has opted instead for a move to Chelsea.

The Magpies have already arranged Lloyd Kelly’s arrival from Bournemouth on a free transfer, but are also expected to bring in another centre-back before the window slams shut in 32 days.

Hefty ACL injuries to both Sven Botman and club captain Jamaal Lascelles have forced the Magpies to search for backup in the engine room of the defence, and they now appear to have switched their attention back towards Thiaw, who is set to cost around £25m.