Aaron Ramsdale produced a truly remarkable save to deny Newcastle's Fabian Schar during the Gunners' Premier League clash with the Magpies.

With Newcastle trailing 1-0 after 50 minutes, thanks to a Martin Odegaard goal, Kieran Trippier whipped a free-kick into the Arsenal box, which was met by Schar with a thumping header.

But while the ball looked destined to find the back of the net, the England shot-stopper somehow managed to get a strong right hand to the Swiss star's header and keep it out.

The save was met with much appreciation from Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, who hailed Ramsdale's heroics as one of the "saves of the season."

And we're certainly inclined to agree with Tyler on this occasion.

Check out the save below:

VIDEO: Aaron Ramsdale's insane save vs Newcastle

Arsenal earn vital victory against Newcastle

Mikel Arteta's side started the day trailing Manchester City by four points at the top of the league and knowing all four of their last four games were must-win.

And the Gunners duly produced one of their best performances in recent months to earn a hard-fought 2-0 victory against the Magpies.

Odegaard's 15th goal of the season opened the scoring, while Schar's own goal in the second half proved to be decisive.

For all the talk of Arsenal being chokers in recent weeks, Arteta's team have now won two on the bounce, against Chelsea and Newcastle – putting the pressure right back on City.

While the Citizens still maintain a one-point lead with a game in hand, they also have two Champions League semi-final legs to come against Real Madrid.

And if Pep Guardiola's side are to slip up in any way, the Gunners are still in contention to profit.