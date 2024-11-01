In the early kick-off match on Saturday afternoon on matchday 10 of the Premier League season, Arsenal, whose title hopes have been dented in recent weeks, travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United, who haven't had the best start to their Premier League campaign either.

The Magpies have won three, drawn three and lost three of their opening nine league matches of the season and are now in a position where they have not picked up three points in the Premier League since their 2-1 away victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday the 15th of September. Eddie Howe's men will be looking to finally kick their league campaign into gear on Saturday but they face a tough test against one of the best teams in England.

Despite Newcastle's shaky start to their Premier League campaign, the Magpies may be coming into this game with a little bit of confidence as the Gunners are winless in their last two league matches, drawing 2-2 with Liverpool last weekend and suffering a defeat away to Bournemouth the weekend prior.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Odds

The Gunners are the favourites according to the bookmakers despite recent league form

Despite their recent concerning league form, Arsenal are still significant favourites to take all three points when they visit St James' Park on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners are currently at even odds to win but their recent league form, which has seen them pick up just one point in their last two league matches, should be taken into account.

The current odds for the points to be shared between Newcastle and Arsenal or the Magpies to win look enticing considering the North London side's recent hiccups. Odds for a Newcastle victory currently sit at 27/10 whereas odds for the points to be shared sit at 13/5, which could prove to be good value for money.

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Newcastle Win 27/10 3.70 +270 Draw 13/5 3.60 +260 Arsenal Win EVS 2.00 +100

Newcastle vs Arsenal Scoreline

Despite Arsenal being the favourites, the bookmakers are predicting the points to be shared in a 1-1 draw

Even though Arsenal are significant favourites to win, the bookmakers are actually giving lowest odds on a draw with both sides getting on the scoresheet. This is an understandable prediction given Arsenal's recent form.

Newcastle picked up an impressive win in mid-week against Chelsea in EFL Cup action so that could mean the Magpies have momentum with them coming into this game. If so, backing a Newcastle 2-1 home win at odds of 12/1 could be an excellent but logical decision.

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 6/1 7.00 +600 Arsenal Win 1-0 15/2 8.50 +750 Arsenal Win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 0-0 12/1 13.00 +1200 Newcastle Win 2-1 12/1 13.00 +1200

Even though Arsenal have struggled recently in the league results-wise, they have remained strong in front of goal. The Gunners have scored 17 goals in nine league matches, which is a healthy goalscoring rate despite being five points off the top spot.

Newcastle, however, have not been so good in front of goal. The Magpies have scored as many goals as they have played games so far in the Premier League and only Manchester United, Crystal Palace and bottom-of-the-table Southampton have scored less.

Given Arsenal's recent form in the league, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Newcastle stay disciplined at the back and limit their chances. With this in mind, a punt on under 0.5 goals to be scored at odds of 8/1 could be one of the weekend's best selections.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/20 1.05 -2000 Under 0.5 8/1 9.00 +800 Over 1.5 2/7 1.28 -350 Under 1.5 5/2 3.50 +250 Over 2.5 4/5 1.80 -125 Under 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Over 3.5 2/1 3.00 +200 Under 3.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 4.5 9/2 5.50 +450 Under 4.5 1/8 1.12 -800 Over 5.5 9/1 10.00 +900 Under 5.5 1/25 1.04 -2500

Newcastle vs Arsenal Goalscorers

Saka and Havertz the most likely scorers at odds to score anytime of 2/1

Despite Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz being the most likely goalscorers for Arsenal's clash with Newcastle, the goalscoring ability of some of Newcastle's best players such as Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon is good enough to pose a legitimate threat to the Gunners despite their surprisingly high odds. Isak in particular, who scored 25 goals in all competitions for Newcastle last season, could be good value for money to score first at odds of 6/1.

Newcastle Goalscorer Odds vs Arsenal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Alexander Isak 6/1 7.00 +600 11/5 3.20 +220 William Osula 15/2 8.50 +750 3/1 4.00 +300 Harvey Barnes 15/2 8.50 +750 16/5 4.20 +320 Anthony Gordon 8/1 9.00 +800 17/5 4.40 +340 Jacob Murphy 10/1 11.00 +1000 9/2 5.50 +450

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka are Arsenal's top goalscorers so far this season, scoring a combined seven goals, and this shows in the bookmakers' odds. Not only Havertz and Saka should be looked at regarding Arsenal's goalscorers as they have plenty of attacking talent. Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, and in particular, Gabriel Jesus, who scored against Preston North End in the EFL Cup during the week, should also be taken into consideration to score and are at pretty enticing odds.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds vs Newcastle Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Bukayo Saka 5/1 6.00 +500 2/1 3.00 +200 Kai Havertz 11/2 6.50 +550 2/1 3.00 +200 Gabriel Jesus 13/2 7.50 +650 13/5 3.60 +260 Gabriel Martinelli 13/2 7.50 +650 13/5 3.60 +260 Raheem Sterling 7/1 8.00 +700 11/4 3.75 +275

Newcastle vs Arsenal Prediction and Best Bets

The points to be shared at St James' Park as Arsenal go three Premier League games without a win

With Arsenal's recent shaky league form in mind and Newcastle on a high following an impressive EFL Cup victory over Chelsea, a very tight game could be on the cards at St James' Park which could see Arsenal go three league games without a win.

With Newcastle having momentum and the home advantage, they could frustrate Arsenal who look set to be without key players such as Ben White, Gabriel and Martin Odegaard.

Best Bets:

Match result draw and both teams to score (15/4)

Under 2.5 goals (10/11)

Both teams to score in both halves (9/1)

Newcastle to come from behind and win or draw (9/2)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.