Newcastle United and Manchester United face off this weekend in a pivotal game in the race for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle currently sit in fifth place but are just three points behind third-placed United, and a win here would see them climb above the Red Devils as a result of their superior goal difference. Back-to-back wins prior to the international break against Wolves and Nottingham Forest have reignited the Magpies’ Premier League campaign.

United have somewhat stumbled of late in the league, with that 7-0 loss at Liverpool being followed by a 0-0 draw at home with Southampton. These results have come in the midst of several wins in the cup competitions, which included the league cup final victory over their weekend opponents. Erik ten Hag’s men remain on course for a potential cup treble but will be looking to lock down their top four position over the coming weeks.

With so much on the line, here’s everything you need to know about the big game.

When do Newcastle United play Manchester United?

The match takes place on Sunday 2nd April with a kick-off time of 4:30pm (UK time).

Where will Newcastle United vs Manchester United be played?

The match will be played at St. James’ Park, where Newcastle have lost just once in the league this season.

Where can you watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United?

The match is live for UK viewers on two of Sky’s channels:

Sky Sports Main Event - Sky channel 401, Virgin channel 511.

Sky Sports Premier League - Sky channel 402, Virgin channel 512.

Coverage on both channels starts at 4pm (UK time).

How can you live stream Manchester United vs Newcastle United?

With the match on Sky Sports, it will also be available to view on Sky Go on mobile/computer/tablet.

Of course, you will need a Sky subscription for this.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United history

22 May 1999: Gary Speed of Newcastle United in action against Paul Scholes of Manchester United during the AXA FA Cup Final match against Manchester United played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The match finished in a 2-0 win for Manchester United and they completed the "Double" for the third time in six years. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

Two of the most famous and storied clubs in English football, they have met in two cup finals over the years, most recently, of course, the League Cup final which United won 2-0 with goals coming from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

24 years prior, the winners and scoreline was the exact time, this time in the FA Cup, as Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes sealed part two of a historic treble for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

Outside of that, most of the clubs’ battles have taken place in the league, with the 1995/96 title race being remembered with great fondness for the on-field matches and off-field rants of Kevin Keegan, as he succumbed to the pressure and Fergie’s mind games.

Away from matches, several high-profile players have togged out in the red of Manchester United and the black and white stripes of Newcastle United, perhaps none more famous than Andy Cole, who starred for both clubs and made a British record transfer from St. James’ to Old Trafford in January 1995 that sent shockwaves across English football.

Another legendary English striker, Michael Owen, did the same in 2009, leaving Newcastle on a free transfer after relegation and linking up with United, in a move that seriously tarnished his standing with Liverpool fans. His stock among the Toon Army is possibly even lower, while United fans just find it funny an ex-Scouse icon came to United and won the league, albeit as a bit-part player.

Other players to play for both include Peter Beardsley (just one appearance for United), Keith Gillespie (who went the other way in the Cole deal), Nicky Butt, Gabriel Obertan, Ronny Johnsen, Giuseppe Rossi, Danny Simspon, Alan Smith, Louis Saha and Martin Dubravka.

Scott McTominay might soon join this group, with several reports linking him with a move to the north-east in the summer, having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Overall Head to Head record

Manchester United have the upper hand in the rivalry with 91 wins to Newcastle’s 43. The other 41 of the 174 fixtures between the two famous clubs.

The clubs first met in the old Division Two on April 6th, 1985. United, still known as Newton Heath at the time, ran out 5–1 winners, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all competitions)

26th February 2023: Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United – League Cup final

Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United – League Cup final 16th October 2022: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United – Premier League

Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United – Premier League 27th December 2021: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United – Premier League

Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United – Premier League 11th September 2021: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United – Premier League

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United – Premier League 21st February 2021: Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United – Premier League

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Team News

Newcastle are certain to be without Miguel Almiron for Sunday’s game and potentially for the next few weeks, while Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin are racing to be fit for the fixture.

Nick Pope pulled out of the England squad, while Sven Botman was one of several Dutch players to suffer from a virus during the international break, but both should be fit for the big game.

United will be without Casemiro, who is suspended for the next three league games having been sent off second time this season against Southampton. His absence is usually very noticeable so Erik ten Hag has a job on his hands, starting at St. James’.

Other potential absentees are Marcel Sabitzer, who sustained a knock during the international break, and Anthony Martial, whose missed large chunks of this season through a plethora of injuries.

The return to training of Christian Eriksen is a huge boost for United, but it is unlikely he will play from the start here having not featured since late January.

via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Longstaff, Guimares; Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Isak

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: de Gea; Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Weghorst

Match prediction

Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester United: Newcastle are the masters of the draw this season, and expect another one here as both sides push on with their goals this season.