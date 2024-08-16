Highlights Southampton head to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on the opening day of thes eason.

Newcastle's list of injuries poses a challenge with the likes of Sven Botman out but Fabian Schar could recover in time.

Alexander Isak set to star amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

A stern test awaits Southampton as they kick off their return to Premier League life in the 2024/25 season, as they face a trip to the opposite end of the country to tee off with Newcastle United. A miraculous win for Manchester United in the 2024 FA Cup final ensured that Eddie Howe's men would not partake in a European competition this season, and without the added distraction, the onus will be on them to improve their Premier League standing and break back into European contention.

Southampton, meanwhile, will be seeking to put up a better fight than they did in their relegation season in 2022/23. After roaring back into the top flight with a 1-0 Wembley win over Leeds United in last season's Championship Playoff Final, the Saints are equipped with fresh faces and renewed spirit as they seek to make this stint last.

The two sides from the polar opposites of the nation will kick off their fresh Premier League aspirations against one another, and here are the predicted teams and relevant team news in preparation for the match.

Newcastle Team News

Injuries mounting already

Newcastle's lengthy list of treatment room visitors has not shortened over the summer, with Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley and Matt Targett all down with injuries, with the latter two not expected to be back in action until the turn of 2025.

Furthermore, defender Fabian Schar appeared to pick up an innocuous ankle injury in the Magpie's final pre-season contest against Brest, which ended in a Newcastle win, but the club remain with slight hope that the Swiss international will be fit to perform. In more positive news, Italian star signing of yesteryear Sandro Tonali has been confirmed as being available for selection again by the club, following his lengthy playing ban for gambling offences.

Newcastle's transfer incomings have been fairly low-flying, picking up William Osula, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lloyd Kelly whilst also turning Lewis Hall's loan into a permanent deal, but their lack of outgoings are something to be happy about, successfully defending interest away from Alexander Isak, who is linked with a move to Chelsea, and Bruno Guimaraes, who will both surely feature from the starting whistle.

Newcastle Predicted XI

Isak to start at St James' Park

While Tonali is back in contention following his season of rest, we don't foresee him making his way straight back into the starting XI against Southampton, with his match sharpness likely to be built up as time goes by.

With Botman out injured, Dan Burn is likely to partner up with Schar, should he be risked, with Kieran Trippier and Hall making their way onto the flanks, with the returning Nick Pope back behind them.

Guimaraes will likely be joined by Sean Longstaff and Joelinton in the absence of Tonali, whilst Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy will flank Isak in attack, with Miguel Almiron likely to make his way out of Newcastle in the coming weeks.

Southampton Team News

Saints without regular stopper

For Southampton, Russell Martin will be without regular first-choice option Gavin Bazunu for several months, with the Irish shot-stopper nursing a ruptured achilles. The likely option, then, ahead of Joe Lumley and Mateusz Lis will be Alex McCarthy, who filled the role last season.

Kamaldeen Sulemana will join Bazunu in the medical room following an ankle issue in pre-season, which will only boost the starting chances of new arrival Ben Brereton Diaz, who will likely make his way into the Southampton team from the start, joining Adam Armstrong in attack.

Adam Lallana, a returning hero from the summer list of signings, may not be in contention for a start right from the off, but an appearance in this game would mark a special way to return to Southampton, as his last goal for the club came over ten years ago against Newcastle United.

Southampton Predicted XI

Brereton Diaz set for debut

We predict a back five to be deployed by Southampton, with summer arrival Sugawara to make his Premier League bow on the right of a three consisting of Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with Kyle Walker-Peters occupying the opposing flank, all guarded by the aforementioned McCarthy between the posts.

A three in midfield will be balanced by Will Smallbone, Joe Aribo and Flynn Downes, whilst Brereton Diaz will start his second stint in the Premier League, the first for his new club, alongside Adam Armstrong.