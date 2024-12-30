Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha could see a move to Newcastle United in the summer, according to the Daily Mail - with the Magpies being named amongst the clubs interested in prising the Brazilian away from Molineux.

Cunha has been a revelation for Wolves this season, registering 14 goals involvements at the halfway stage of the Premier League campaign. However, that has seen interest from other clubs given their poor standing in the top-flight table this season, and with Newcastle in need of another attacker to complement their forward options, Cunha could be the man for the role.

Report: Newcastle Interested in Matheus Cunha Deal

The Magpies could land the Brazilian to add to their attacking ranks

The report from the Daily Mail states that Cunha has 'plenty' of admirers, with Newcastle amongst those interested - but Wolves hope to keep the attacker until at least the summer. Relegation would almost certainly see £44million Cunha leave the club, but if Newcastle offer a deal in the summer regardless of Wolves' Premier League status, that could see him remain in the top-flight.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 1st Assists 4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.45 1st

The report also states that Arsenal could also be interested in the Brazilian, having been on their radar 'for months' - but with Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres all admired, he may not be a top target.

Elsewhere, the Magpies could see Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Martin Dubravka leave in the January transfer window with their contracts all set to expire in the summer, though incomings form the main basis of the report. Burnley's James Trafford is admired for a summer move, whilst Tyler Dibling, Anthony Elanga, Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo are all Premier League targets who have been considered.

Cunha has been Wolves' best player by some distance this season, and has been quoted as being able to 'walk into every Premier League XI', scoring 10 goals in just 19 games for the struggling Molineux outfit this season - and with three goals and an assist in his last four games, the former Atletico Madrid man could almost single-handedly keep the Black Country club in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 caps for Brazil, but he has yet to score for his nation.

At just 25 years of age, Cunha is entering his prime and does have two-and-a-half years left on his contract in the West Midlands. However, if he doesn't agree a new deal, Newcastle could be waiting in the wings to add him to their star-studded attack that includes Anthony Gordon and Isak.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-12-24.