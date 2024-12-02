Newcastle United are chasing AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori ahead of the January transfer window, according to CalcioMercato.

The Magpies have been named among the 26-year-old’s admirers, alongside Serie A giants Juventus and fellow Premier League clubs Aston Villa and West Ham, and are understood to be monitoring his uncertain situation in Italy.

Tomori has made just eight league appearances this season, including six starts, and was limited to just 11 minutes of action in Milan’s last six top-flight games.

According to CalcioMercato, there is a growing feeling that the 'extraordinary' English defender could depart in 2025, after Milan sought to part ways with Tomori during the summer transfer window.

The Rossoneri reportedly wanted a figure of around €30m (£25m) for Tomori in the summer but may settle for a lower fee next year.

Juventus are said to be closely monitoring his situation in Italy, but must be wary of competition from the Premier League, where Newcastle are understood to be leading the pack of Tomori’s admirers.

Tomori, labelled ‘one of the best defenders in Serie A’, joined Milan from Chelsea in July 2021 and is under contract at San Siro until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomori has made just 27 first-team appearances during his time at Chelsea, 17 of them in the Premier League.

Newcastle were keen to bring in a new centre-back before the season but failed in their chase of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, whose £60m valuation proved to be too steep.

It remains to be seen if Eddie Howe’s side will secure a new defender’s arrival in 2025, given that Sven Botman is nearing a return to first-team action, having missed the start of the season through injury.

Recent reports suggest the Magpies could target a right-sided winger instead, and are thought to be among Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo’s admirers as they anticipate Miguel Almiron’s departure in 2025.

Fikayo Tomori's AC Milan Ststs (2024/25 Serie A) Games 8 Starts 6 Pass accuracy % 93.3 Tackles per 90 1.30 Aerials won per 90 2.44 Minutes played 553

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.