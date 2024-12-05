Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs chasing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, according to German outlet Bild.

The Magpies, alongside Manchester United and Chelsea, have been named among the 24-year-old’s suitors as they look to add depth to Eddie Howe’s midfield in 2025.

According to Bild, the Premier League trio have been impressed by the player’s ‘sensational development’ at Dortmund and had scouts in attendance to watch Nmecha in action during their 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich last weekend.

Dortmund could reportedly demand an ‘immoral sum of money’ for their highly sought-after midfielder next year, as he would still have three years left on his contract, which expires in June 2028.

The ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants in 2023 for £25m from Wolfsburg and has been a key player for them this season, amassing 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, and providing two assists.

Nmecha emerged through the youth ranks at Manchester City but departed the club in the summer of 2021 after making just three senior appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nmecha made only 13 starts in his debut 2023/24 season at Dortmund, amassing nearly 1,400 minutes of action.

While it is not mentioned whether Newcastle would be willing to meet Dortmund’s significant demands for Nmecha, the Magpies are thought to be prioritising signings elsewhere in early 2025.

Keen to part ways with Miguel Almiron, Newcastle could welcome a new right-sided winger in place of the Paraguayan in January and have earmarked Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo among their targets.

Having missed out on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the summer, the Magpies could also reignite their interest in the Englishman.

Guehi will only have 18 months remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park in January, and there are no indications he intends to pen a new deal with the Eagles.

Newcastle have climbed up to 10th in the Premier League following their 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Wednesday and are travelling to Brentford next this weekend.

Felix Nmecha's Dortmund Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 13 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Pass accuracy % 87.6 Minutes played 599

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.