Newcastle United are targeting Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak in the summer, according to The Sun.

The Magpies are reportedly lining up a move for the Dutch international in case they lose Isak after the season, with Arsenal among the Premier League clubs interested in the Swedish striker.

Kluivert’s impressive performances for Bournemouth this season have caught Newcastle’s attention, with the club said to have closely monitored the ex-Roma winger over the last five games.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed his best form under Andoni Iraola this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 23 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle Eye Justin Kluivert Deal

Face competition from Premier League rivals

According to The Sun, Kluivert has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League, with both Newcastle and Arsenal tracking the Dutchman closely.

The 25-year-old, labelled as "amazing" by Andoni Iraola, has been Bournemouth’s top scorer this season and a key player in their push for European competitions.

The Cherries are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if any suitors come calling for Kluivert in the summer, as he has more than three years left on his contract, running until June 2028.

The Dutchman has made 61 appearances for Bournemouth since his arrival from Roma in 2023, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Newcastle endured a quiet January transfer window and signed no new players for Eddie Howe, despite parting ways with first-teamers Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies were heavily linked with a new wide-forward but were unable to strengthen due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Howe’s side sit sixth in the Premier League table after 24 games and will next face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Justin Kluivert's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 11 Assists 4 Expected goals 8.8 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,530

