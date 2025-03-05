Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs showing interest in a summer move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports in Italy.

The Magpies are reportedly keen on signing the former Fiorentina striker this summer, when his contract will enter its final 12 months at the Allianz Stadium.

Vlahovic is expected to leave the Bianconeri in the offseason, having struggled for regular minutes since Randal Kolo Muani’s January arrival in Turin.

Juventus are claimed to be already on the lookout for a replacement, with Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Jonathan David both under consideration.

Newcastle Eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian looks set to depart Juventus

According to TVPlay, Juventus are expecting a fee of around €25m (£21m) for Vlahovic this summer, and are set to accept a huge loss on the Serbia international.

Vlahovic, who earns £310,000 per week, joined Juventus from Fiorentina in 2022 for €75m (£62.8m) including add-ons but has endured a largely underwhelming spell in Turin.

The 25-year-old, praised as ‘extraordinary’, has netted just 55 goals in 134 appearances for the Bianconeri, managing 14 in 33 games this season.

He has made just one Serie A start in 2025, with Kolo Muani now ahead of him in the pecking order following his loan arrival from PSG in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vlahovic has scored six goals and provided two assists in 16 career Champions League appearances.

Newcastle could be forced into the striker market this summer, with Alexander Isak emerging as a target for multiple Premier League clubs.

While Arsenal were linked with the Sweden international in January, Liverpool have recently been named as potential suitors.

The Magpies are likely to demand a club-record fee for Isak, potentially reaching £120m, but remain keen on tying him to a new contract.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 21 Goals 9 Assists 1 Expected goals 10.8 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,462

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.