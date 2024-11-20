Newcastle United are among two Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo next year, with Liverpool also showing interest in the in-form Cameroonian, according to The Sun.

The duo are both understood to be tracking the 25-year-old, who is on track to play his career-best season in England after scoring eight goals in his first 11 league games.

Scouts from St James’ Park have been keeping an eye on Mbeumo lately, with reports claiming manager Eddie Howe has earmarked him as a 'dream' target for 2025.

According to The Sun, Newcastle would be willing to offer Callum Wilson as a potential makeweight in a deal for the £50m-rated winger, should Brentford be willing to sell him after the campaign.

The Bees are said to be very reluctant to part ways with 'ferocious ball-striker' Mbeumo mid-season, as he is considered a key player for Thomas Frank following Ivan Toney’s move to Saudi Arabia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbeumo scored nine goals and registered six assists in 25 league appearances for Brentford last season.

Newcastle had a largely disappointing summer transfer window, adding just two senior outfield players in Lloyd Kelly and William Osula, and failing in their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Howe admitted that if it were not for Financial Fair Play concerns, the Magpies would have signed more players, but instead, they were forced to sell early, with Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson departing for a combined £65m.

The Magpies may be in for a busy January, with the latest reports claiming that the trio of Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, and Callum Wilson could all be up for sale.

Their departures could help generate funds for new signings in January, boosting Newcastle's chances of returning to European competitions in 2025.

Howe's men are sitting eighth in the Premier League going into Monday’s clash against West Ham, having collected 18 points from their opening 11 games.

Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 8 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.9 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Minutes played 984

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.